January 6, 1955 — May 4, 2025

Olathe

Vilayphone Ratsaphangthong, age 70, passed away on May 4, 2025.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.