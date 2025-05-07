William Duane Hoobing

January 8, 1936 — May 5, 2025

Overland Park

William D. Hoobing, 89, of Overland Park, passed away May 5, 2025.

A full obituary will be posted.

Visitation

Friday, May 9, 2025

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Overland Park Funeral Chapel

8201 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204

Funeral Service

Friday, May 9, 2025

Starts at 2:00 pm (Central time)

Overland Park Funeral Chapel

8201 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.