Obituaries May 7, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries William Duane Hoobing January 8, 1936 — May 5, 2025 Overland Park William D. Hoobing, 89, of Overland Park, passed away May 5, 2025. A full obituary will be posted. Visitation Friday, May 9, 2025 1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time) Overland Park Funeral Chapel 8201 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204 Funeral Service Friday, May 9, 2025 Starts at 2:00 pm (Central time) Overland Park Funeral Chapel 8201 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66204 Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.