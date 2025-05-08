September 11, 1928-May 5, 2025

Alton Rask Pope, age 96, died on May 5, 2025 in Kansas City. A memorial service will be at Lakeview Village, 9100 Park Street, Lenexa, Kansas, Monday, May 12 at 1:00 pm led by Dr. Ira DeSpain, Rev. Pam Bauer Nolan, and Chaplain Sara Jo Waldron, followed by a time of visitation. Private burial will follow cremation.

Al was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 11, 1928, to his parents Ervin Charles and Mildred Rask Pope. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, graduating from Shaker High School in 1946. He attended Cornell University, graduating with a degree in industrial engineering. Following brief periods with DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware and the United States Air Force in the Marshall Islands, he enrolled at Boston University School of Theology, graduating in 1957. Following a year’s study at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, he began serving in churches and administrative appointments with the United Methodist Church in eastern Kansas and for three years in Sydney, Australia. During that time he also served for 20 years as adjunct faculty at Saint Paul School of Theology, and completed a Masters Degree in philosophy at Kansas State University. Following his retirement in 1994 he continued for 18 years as one of two pastors for the Lake Quivira Community Ministry, an interdenominational congregation emphasizing missional outreach into the Greater Kansas City community.

Al’s lifelong enjoyments included bicycling, tennis, singing, and the piano. During retirement he especially enjoyed volunteering as a book-sorter for the Johnson County Library, singing with the Johnson County Chorus, and playing songs of the 40’s for fellow diners in his Lakeview Village highrise. His favorite song: “All the Things You Are.”

Al was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jane Stauffer, and his beloved wives Dottie, Suzie, and Jane, each of whom was and remained a gift to him. He is survived by and was grateful for his nine children and step-children from his well-blended family from three marriages: Eric Pope (Jenniphr), Jeff Pope, John Pope (Ursula), Elaine Roseberry (Jay), Mary Jane Joyce (Steve), Scott Mize (Phyllis), Mark Shumate (Darcy), David Shumate (Carol), and Melissa Shumate. He leaves also ten beloved grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Cross-Lines, the Johnson County Library Foundation, or the Lake Quivira Community Ministry.

