Catherine Ann Abram, our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2025, at the age of 91. A longtime resident of Prairie Village, Kansas, Catherine was born on February 27, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Herman D. and Mary C. Mohr. She enjoyed a joyful childhood alongside her sister, Margarite. Catherine graduated from St. Mary’s College in Leavenworth, Kansas, with a degree in Home Economics. On February 23, 1957, she married the love of her life, Truman M. Abram, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Kansas City. Faith was very important to Catherine and in 1963, they made their home in Prairie Village and became active members of St. Ann Catholic Church. Together, they served faithfully in various parish ministries, with a special dedication to the condolence committee, where they provided funeral meals in service to their church family. She also spent many years teaching at the Saint Ann’s Young Child Center, a program that Truman helped develop.

Catherine was known for her warmth, hospitality, and love of home-cooked meals—always prepared from scratch. She brought neighbors together by organizing block parties on Buena Vista and generously gave her time as a Girl Scout leader. She also enjoyed gardening, watching KU basketball, playing bridge, and spending time with her ever-growing family. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Truman, her grandson Ross Abram, and her sister Margarite Wolter. Catherine leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion through her seven children: Larry (Lisa), Lisa (Rick) Desko, Karen (Mike) Denning, Linda (Greg) Smart, Paul (Janell), Susan (Mac) Taylor, and Brian (Anna); 21 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 10, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7210 Mission Road, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208. The Rosary will begin at 8:45 a.m., followed by Visitation from 9:00–10:00 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Mass will be livestreamed at https://stannpv.org/catherineabram

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Ann Church Endowment Fund. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the compassionate caregivers at Santa Marta Memory Support for the past three years and to Kansas City Hospice for their support during Catherine’s final days. Assistance by Funeral Advocates LLC.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.