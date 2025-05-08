Nov 30, 1986 – Apr 25, 2025

With deep love and sorrow, we remember Catherine “Katy” Mary Schweikert, who passed away on April 25, 2025, at the age of 38 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Katy was preceded in death by her father, Michael Schweikert. She is lovingly survived by her mother, Sandy Schweikert (Crecelius), her brother, Marc Schweikert, and her fiancé, Chad Kagy. She is also fondly remembered by her soon-to-be stepchildren, Brooklyn Kagy and Carter Kagy, with whom she shared a close and loving bond. Her beloved French Bulldog, Pickles, was never far from her side and brought her great comfort and joy.

A gifted chef, Katy began her culinary journey at a school in Illinois and started her career as a chocolatier for Christopher Elbow in Kansas City. She later worked with several acclaimed chefs, including Top Chef’s Joe Flamm, before founding her own business, What’s Cookin’, in Prairie Village. From exquisite wedding cakes to private dinners and cooking classes, Katy’s creations brought joy to many. Her greatest passion was teaching—especially empowering children and adults with special needs to discover the joy of cooking. She taught privately and through Blue Valley Recreation Center, where she also served as a volunteer coach.

Katy’s talents extended beyond the kitchen. She was a dedicated bodybuilder and pageant competitor, crowned Ms. Kansas in 2019, 2023, and 2024. She was honored with Ms. Congeniality awards at local, national, and international levels. Through her platform, she championed the inclusion and empowerment of individuals with special needs. She also raised funds for multiple sclerosis research by participating in long-distance cycling events with Bike MS.

Katy will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, kind heart, and unwavering generosity. She touched countless lives through her compassion, creativity, and drive to make the world a better place.

“To know her was to love her.”

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.