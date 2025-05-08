June 14, 1945-May 6, 2025

Mike Etnire, beloved Husband, Father and Papa passed away on May 6th. He was born on June 14th, 1945 in, Cleveleys, England. The next year, he and his mother, Joan Etnire took a steamship from England to Ohio where they were reunited with his father, Bob Etnire. Over 300 new brides and lots of babies were on the ship coming to the US after the end of World War II.

The new Etnire family eventually settled in Leawood, with his brother Geoff and sister Pam. Mike went to Shawnee Mission East where he excelled at baseball and basketball. He began college at Westminister where he played baseball, and then graduated from Juniata College in Pennsylvania with a degree in Poly Science.

After returning from Vietnam, where he earned the Bronze Star and the Air Medal, Mike and Gayle were married and settled in Overland Park, not far from where they first met at Meadowbrook Junior High. They have been happily married since then, and have 4 children and 7 grandchildren.

His love of sports, especially baseball and basketball, transcended his life. He loved watching his children and grandchildren play! For the past 15 years, he traveled the US watching them play baseball, softball, football, volleyball, and Special Olympics.

If you were involved in youth or high school sports from the 1970’s through recent years, then your life was touched by Mike. If you played baseball or basketball in Johnson County at this time, there is a good chance he was an official at one of your games!

He was the Commissioner of the Sunflower and EKL high school sports leagues, as well as being Chief Umpire at Johnson County 3&2. He trained 100’s of young men and women as umpires and referees teaching life-building skills along the way.

After retiring, Mike became an usher for the KC Royals which he called the “best job he ever had”. Mike leaves his wife, Gayle Mathews Etnire; his brother Geoff and his wife Susan, his sister Pam and her late husband Arthur; his sister-in-law Vicki and her husband Brooks, 4 children; Todd and Alisa, David and Stacey, Kelly and Clint, and Michelle and Mark; his 7 grandchildren, Zac Dart; Eben, Michael and Mally Heine; Francis Walling, and Connor and Carson Etnire. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephews, Meredith, John, Shannon, Freeman, Zach and Colin.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Mike’s name to Down Syndrome Innovations https://kcdsi.org/change-lives/ or The Parkinsons Exercise & Wellness Center (PEWC) https://www.thepewc.org/

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.