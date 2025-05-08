June 7, 1962 – April 23, 2025

Paul Thomas Gassler Sr. had a great smile, sparkling brown eyes, a big heart, and willingness to help others. Paul was the 8th of 10 children born John and Marie Gassler in Minneola, NY. He spent most of his childhood growing up in Florida and considered Hollywood, FL his home town. Paul worked in the automotive parts industry for more than 30 years and 3 years as a semi driver, later establishing his trucking business as owner/operator for 7 years.

Paul had three sons, Paul Jr. (PJ), Patrick, and Matthew. He loved his boys with all his heart. Paul and the older boys enjoyed camping, rode 4-wheelers, and found opportunities to watch stock car races at Sunshine Speedway. In their later years, a fond memory for Paul was the weekend the three of them spent at the 2013 St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

True to his love for cars, Paul worked on any car, any time. Anything with an engine, even it was new, had to be thoroughly inspected then replace or upgrade parts until he was satisfied. Paul was an avid NASCAR fan, and participated in road rallies and autocross. He also enjoyed boating and vacationing in his Ranger Tug, tinkering with the engine and the trailer when it was not on the water.

Paul publicly dedicated himself to Jehovah through baptism July 4, 2000 and served as a ministerial servant in the Madison, FL congregation of Jehovah Witnesses. Through his moves to Minnesota and Kansas, he took on duties in the congregation, and volunteered his time transporting materials for Kingdom Hall builds. Paul was always ready to lend a hand to the brothers and sisters in the congregation.

Paul also volunteered his time with the volunteer fire department in Florida in his younger years, and most recently with the Community Support Team in Shawnee, KS.

Paul was preceded in death by his father John, mother Marie, sister Mary Kay, and niece Kate. He is survived by his wife Caryl, sons PJ (Alainya), Patrick (Samantha) and Matthew; brothers John (Ellen), Jim (Laura), Joe (Lorie), and Chris (Lori); sisters Maureen (Jeff), Marie (David), Terry (Jeff), Mary Noel (John), and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.