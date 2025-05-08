Saundra C Beckemeier

September 9, 1957 — May 4, 2025

Olathe

Saundra Carole Beckemeier, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2025, in Merriam, Kansas, after a courageous battle with colorectal cancer. Born on September 9, 1957, in St. Charles, Missouri, Saundra was 67 years old at the time of her passing.

Saundra graduated from Winfield High School in 1975. After high school, she took some classes through the local community college, including work in bookkeeping/accounting. Several years later, Saundra fell in love with a neighbor from up the bluff, Denzel (Denny) who she married in 1980. After marrying Denny, Saundra made the move to Johnson County where Denny had already moved for work to begin their lives together and start a family.

Saundra worked many jobs throughout the years, but early in the 90s, she would begin a path that she continued on until she passed. She became the very first employee of a company that would become Ticket Solutions that was started by her next door neighbor’s twin brother. Saundra used her community college coursework to help her in her role as a bookkeeper and accountant as the company grew and evolved over the years. In 2021, Ticket Solutions was acquired by Tickets for Less who retained the services of Saundra as she was irreplaceable.

Beyond her professional life, Saundra cherished her role as a grandmother to her five wonderful grandchildren. She enjoyed doting on her grandkids and attending all of their various activities. Her interests were as vibrant as her spirit; she had a passion for shopping with her daughters and grandchildren, baking for any event, and sewing, where should would regularly use her skills to repair dolls, blankets or clothes for her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Ginger and Eugene Franke, and her sisters, Rochelle McElroy and Valerie Franke, whose memories she held dear.

Saundra is survived by her devoted husband, Denzel Beckemeier of Olathe, Kansas; her brother, Brian Franke, and his wife, Sheryl, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri. She leaves behind her two daughters, Ashlee Yunker, and her husband, Kenny, of Grandview, Missouri, along with their children, Brynn (10) and Bennett (8); and Lynsey Franks, and her husband, Brian, of Olathe, Kansas, with their children, Griffin (11), Evan (9), and Noelle (8); as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Saundra’s life will tentatively be held June 8, allowing all who knew her to gather in remembrance of her remarkable life and the love she shared with those around her. More information will be made available at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Saundra’s name to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, honoring her memory and supporting the fight against the disease that took her from us too soon.

May Saundra Carole Beckemeier rest in eternal peace, her legacy carried forward by those who loved her deeply.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.