Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor May 9, 2025 Sponsored posts A message from Merriam: Don’t miss out! The Merriam Turkey Creek Festival is May 17 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Get excited for live concerts, FREE kids activities, photo ops, and a dozen food trucks at the Merriam Turkey Creek Festival! The fun begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 17 at Antioch Park. Enjoy live music throughout the day, face painting, train rides, arts and crafts, and so much more! You’ll have amazing photo ops with giant inflatable dinosaurs and a bubble party! Free parking is available at Nations Holding with free shuttle services to Antioch Park. Learn more about the Merriam Turkey Creek Festival! Kid Zone – FREE 10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Antioch Park Pie-eating contest: 1 p.m. (Ages 6-12 and 13+ divisions) Dinosaur Encounter Drum Safari Bubble party Wood projects with Home Depot Balloon artist Face painting Train rides Kids fishing Concerts – FREE 10-11:30 a.m. The Supermatics 12-1:30 p.m. Barton Street Band 2-4 p.m. Saucy Jack Mark your calendar and bring your family and friends to the Turkey Creek Festival for a day of food, fun, and festivities! See you there! Learn more about the Merriam Turkey Creek Festival! Check Out Other Fun Activities on May 17 Turkey Creek Festival 5K Run/Walk + Youth Sprint 8–10 a.m. | Merriam Marketplace $35 for 5K Run/Walk ($30/person for teams of four or more) $7 for Youth Sprint Register today! Before you head to the Turkey Creek Festival on May 17, start your day right at the annual Turkey Creek Festival 5K Run/Walk + Youth Sprint! The race is chipped-timed and medals are provided for finishing and placing in age groups. The community-based run benefits the Merriam Park, Recreation & Community Center Foundation Scholarship Fund. Pancake Breakfast by Boy Scout Troop 0247 7-10:30 a.m. | Merriam Marketplace $5 per person Before or after you run the TCF 5K, enjoy a pancake breakfast by Boy Scout Troop 0247. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, and hash browns. Pie-Eating Contest – FREE 1 p.m. | Antioch Park Race against the clock and dive face-first into a fruit pie to claim the championship title! Arrive early as there are limited spots per age group. Creek Chic Arts & Crafts Market 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Antioch Park Support local artists and makers through this fabulous, annual event! Discover handmade, vintage, and repurposed treasures. Thank you to our Turkey Creek Festival sponsors: Drake Development, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Renewal by Andersen, and DS Bus Lines. Previous articleJohnson County voters to decide whether to renew public safety sales taxNext articleBlue Valley School Buzz: Courtney Tegtmeier and Janie Huo selected as BVEF Innovative Educator Award recipients