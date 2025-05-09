A message from Merriam: Don’t miss out! The Merriam Turkey Creek Festival is May 17

Get excited for live concerts, FREE kids activities, photo ops, and a dozen food trucks at the Merriam Turkey Creek Festival!

The fun begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 17 at Antioch Park.

Enjoy live music throughout the day, face painting, train rides, arts and crafts, and so much more!

You’ll have amazing photo ops with giant inflatable dinosaurs and a bubble party!

Free parking is available at Nations Holding with free shuttle services to Antioch Park.

Learn more about the Merriam Turkey Creek Festival!

Kid Zone – FREE

10 a.m.-4 p.m. | Antioch Park

Pie-eating contest: 1 p.m. (Ages 6-12 and 13+ divisions)

Dinosaur Encounter

Drum Safari

Bubble party

Wood projects with Home Depot

Balloon artist

Face painting

Train rides

Kids fishing

Concerts – FREE

10-11:30 a.m. The Supermatics

12-1:30 p.m. Barton Street Band

2-4 p.m. Saucy Jack

Mark your calendar and bring your family and friends to the Turkey Creek Festival for a day of food, fun, and festivities! See you there!

Check Out Other Fun Activities on May 17

Turkey Creek Festival 5K Run/Walk + Youth Sprint

8–10 a.m. | Merriam Marketplace

$35 for 5K Run/Walk ($30/person for teams of four or more)

$7 for Youth Sprint

Register today!

Before you head to the Turkey Creek Festival on May 17, start your day right at the annual Turkey Creek Festival 5K Run/Walk + Youth Sprint!



The race is chipped-timed and medals are provided for finishing and placing in age groups.



The community-based run benefits the Merriam Park, Recreation & Community Center Foundation Scholarship Fund.

Pancake Breakfast by Boy Scout Troop 0247

7-10:30 a.m. | Merriam Marketplace

$5 per person

Before or after you run the TCF 5K, enjoy a pancake breakfast by Boy Scout Troop 0247. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, and hash browns.

Pie-Eating Contest – FREE

1 p.m. | Antioch Park

Race against the clock and dive face-first into a fruit pie to claim the championship title! Arrive early as there are limited spots per age group.

Creek Chic Arts & Crafts Market

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Antioch Park

Support local artists and makers through this fabulous, annual event! Discover handmade, vintage, and repurposed treasures.

Thank you to our Turkey Creek Festival sponsors: Drake Development, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Renewal by Andersen, and DS Bus Lines.