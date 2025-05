More than 110 soon-to-be-graduated Blue Valley high school student-athletes are headed to colleges around the U.S. to continue their on-field and on-court careers.

Throughout the fall and spring, seniors in the Blue Valley School District signed letters of intent announcing their plans to play college sports.

From basketball to soccer to swimming, among other sports, they will be participating in athletics at colleges and universities nationwide.

Here’s a look at the seniors from each high school who plan to play a college sport this fall:

Congratulations to Mckinzie Ross for her commitment to wrestle at William Jewel College @bvhs_tigers @BvTakedown @bvwrestling pic.twitter.com/oRyi2Z3Uwk — Coach O (@BrandonOlney79) March 11, 2025

Blue Valley High School

Austin Cornett, football at Hutchinson Community College

Wyatt Davidson, baseball at Nebraska Wesleyan University

Sophia Mir, soccer at the University of Kansas

Justin Robertson, football at Peru State University

McKinzie Ross, wrestling at William Jewell College

Lincoln Stueve, football at Arkansas State University

Shelby Suhr, women’s basketball at Baker University

Luke Vaughan, baseball at Southwestern College

Blake Walker, track and field and football at Ottawa University

College Signing Day! The legacy Sumaya Edwards leaves @BVNW_Huskies is one of hard work, discipline, care & a genuine💜for the game & her teammates. A role model for teammates & a coach’s dream player; not just for what she does but for who she is. Sumaya is one of the best EVER! pic.twitter.com/xnnzrdoqSV — BVNW SOFTBALL (@SoftballSkies) May 1, 2025

Blue Valley Northwest High School

Summer Anderson, volleyball at McNeese State University

Joseph Arnold, football at Missouri State University

Andrew Babalola, football at Michigan University

Cooper Burandt, soccer at Oklahoma Christian University

Marly Burbach, volleyball at the University of Missouri — St. Louis

Parker Burk, wrestling at Ottawa University

Jayden Chaiyote, soccer at Chaminade University of Honolulu

John Christianson, swimming at Drury University

Micah Churchill, swimming at Drury University

Sumaya Edwards, softball at Dordt University

Trevor Garlington, football at the University of Central Missouri

Nastassja Garrett, soccer at Xavier University

Brock Heath, football at Kansas State University

Trenton Higgins, baseball at Highland Community College

Kate Hofmann, soccer at Wilmington College

Keaton Humphrey, baseball at Cowley College

Bailey Kinkelaar, bowling at the University of Central Missouri

Chanya Kitchaiya, volleyball at Daemen University

Katie LaHood, swimming at California Lutheran University

Harrison McKinney, soccer at Saint Anselm College

Luke Pennington, tennis at the University of Illinois — Springfield

Luke Schelhammer, baseball at Central Methodist University

I am going to HARVARD! Can’t wait to work with you Coach Moore and your staff.

Huge “thank you” to all the amazing alumni’s that have paved the way. Academics & Athletics…..It’s time to get to work ‼️ #gocrimson

⛹🏽‍♀️📚 @CoachMoore33 @HarvardWBB pic.twitter.com/i2wTIJx61Y — Aubrey Shaw (@AubreyShaw23) October 1, 2024

Blue Valley North High School

Charlotte Barton, swimming at Ithaca College

Sarah Blake, swimming at the University of Kansas

Carson Davila, baseball at Highland Community College

Jaliya Davis, basketball at the University of Kansas

Briley Early, track at the University of Nebraska Omaha

Jada Farrington, soccer at Abilene Christian University

Nate Fink, baseball at Simpson College

Camylle Graves, soccer at Eastern Illinois University

Delia Gregory, track at Princeton University

Holden Groebl, baseball at Cowley Community College

Margo Hauser, swimming and diving at Colorado State University

Natalie Herrington, volleyball at Northwest Missouri State University

Jaden Loehr-Chase, baseball at Butler Community College

Siena Masilionis, swimming at Savannah College of Art & Design

Jenna McClure, volleyball at Florida International University

Tommy McDowell, golf at Missouri Western State University

Jacob McRae, Esports at Wichita State University

Alex Michiels, track and field at Washburn University

Wrigley Nolen, softball at North Park University

Logan Parks, volleyball at Stanford University

Dylan Sarna, baseball at Pittsburg State University

Blake Sebastian, baseball at the University of Nebraska

Aubrey Shaw, basketball at Harvard University

Libby Skid, color guard at Emporia State University

Shelby Smith, tennis at the University of Nebraska Omaha

Gabe Watson, football at Ottawa University

Quentin Wallace, football at Washburn University

Trey Weixeldorfer, baseball at Kansas City Kansas Community College

Addie Wilkie, soccer at Creighton University

Cherry Yu, soccer at Purdue University

Claire Zell, swimming at Illinois College

Blue Valley Southwest High School

Crew Alvarez, soccer at Drake University

Addi Bauco, soccer at Buena Vista University

Isreal Bernal, soccer at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Luke Falkner, lacrosse at the Virginia Military Institute

Carlos Fernandez Del Pino, soccer at MidAmerica Nazarene University

Max Flowers, football and baseball at Hutchison Community College

Jensen Gibbs, tennis at Francis Marion University

Payton Griffin, soccer at Minnesota State University

Jillian Hermann, soccer at Southwest Baptist Unviersity

Caden Huffman, football at the University of Nebraska Kearney

Kaden Markley, wrestling at Fort Hays State University

Will Morgan, football at Fort Hays State University

Hadley Porter, volleyball at Georgia Southern University

Kaylee Tingy, volleyball at Brigham Young University

Isabella Ross, soccer at Ball State University

Brody Shinkle, baseball at Creighton University

Jaelyn Sides, wrestling at Ottawa University

Karter Skillman, softball at Lindenwood University

Ryan Specht, baseball at Missouri Western State University

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drake Men’s Tennis (@drake_mten)

Blue Valley West High School

Emma Baum, track at the University of Kansas

Kyra Berman, women’s soccer at the University of Illinois

Wayne Carter Jr., football at Southwestern College

Jack Cook, football at Pittsburgh State University

Addie Davis, women’s soccer at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

Briar Duncan, cheerleading at Baker University

Addison Griffey, women’s soccer at the University of Central Arkansas

Brookelyn Hatton, volleyball at the University of Arizona

Allison Heck, volleyball at the University of Central Arkansas

Suyin Howard, rowing at the University of Kansas

Braden Johnson, baseball at Park University

Miller Jones, track at Detroit Mercy University

Francisco Landeras, men’s tennis at Drake University

Anthony Lumetta, swimming at William Jewell College

Peyton Magness, baseball at Missouri Western State University

Alex Myers, volleyball at Florida Gulf Coast University

Quin Myers, football at Southwest Baptist University

Tate Nagy, football at the University of Kansas

Rosemary Pujado, women’s soccer at Missouri Western State University

Riley Rigdon, baseball at Rockhurst University

Kinley Rose, gymnastics at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Christian Ryan, baseball at Rockhurst University

Sam Shelton, baseball at Rockhurst University

Jack Sells, baseball and football at Hutchinson Community College

Joey Svoboda, men’s soccer at Wartburg University

Gwen Townsend, weightlifting at Mid American Nazarene University

Megan Walters, women’s soccer at Iowa State University

Lily Wedman, volleyball at Tulane University

