Blue Valley School Buzz: Courtney Tegtmeier and Janie Huo selected as BVEF Innovative Educator Award recipients

Congratulations to Blue Valley’s Courtney Tegtmeier and Janie Huo, who have been selected as the 2025 recipients of the Blue Valley Educational Foundation’s (BVEF) Innovative Educator Award.

The BVEF award recognizes two nominated educators who go above and beyond to inspire, engage and innovate in the classroom by applying innovative teaching methods, fostering critical thinking and igniting a passion for learning in their students.

Courtney Tegtmeier, a kindergarten teacher at Valley Park Elementary, joined Blue Valley Schools in 2011.

Known for her heart of gold and unwavering commitment, Tegtmeier creates a classroom environment where every student feels seen, valued and empowered to grow.

“She thinks of creative ways to involve kids, no matter what level they are,” a nominator said of Tegtmeier. “She is innovative with technology and finds ways to engage the students and give them responsibility and accountability.”

Janie Huo, a Chinese teacher at Blue Valley North, started with Blue Valley Schools in 2017.

Driven by a passion for language and culture, Huo creates a vibrant learning environment that inspires curiosity, fosters connection and brings the Chinese language to life.

“In her classroom, there was always a creative task to engage us, a fun activity to enhance our speaking skills or interactive notes to support our understanding,” a nominator said of Huo. “At no point did I feel that she was anything less than fully committed to helping us learn.”

As recipients of the BVEF award, Tegtmeier and Huo will each receive a $1,250 grant for their classroom.