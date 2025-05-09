Mike Frizzell May 9, 2025 Emergency Response Motorcycle driver killed in crash with minivan in Overland Park Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Overland Park Police on the scene Thursday, May 8, of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and minivan on 151st Street at England Street. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. A 29-year-old Overland Park man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan late Thursday evening. Overland Park Police said the crash happened on 151st Street at England Street at 8:28 p.m. The minivan was traveling westbound on 151st and was making a U-turn at England to go back eastbound, investigators said. As the minivan attempt to make its U-turn, a motorcycle traveling eastbound crashed into the side of the van. Overland Park Police Department spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy said the motorcycle operator, Joshua Haines, 29, of Overland Park, was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The minivan driver stopped and remained at the scene as police investigated. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the department’s traffic unit at 913-327-6731.Never miss a storyabout your communitySee for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. No other details have been released. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleThese 100+ Blue Valley high school seniors have committed to play sports in collegeNext articleHundreds displaced after Gardner apartments condemned, state officials raise alarm LATEST HEADLINES 4 ex-Overland Park cops ordered to pay back funds at heart of alleged charity scheme Hundreds displaced after Gardner apartments condemned, state officials raise alarm These 100+ Blue Valley high school seniors have committed to play sports in college Customers begged this Prairie Village ice cream shop to expand south. They’re finally doing it Local obituaries from May 2-8