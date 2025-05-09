Motorcycle driver killed in crash with minivan in Overland Park

A 29-year-old Overland Park man was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan late Thursday evening.

Overland Park Police said the crash happened on 151st Street at England Street at 8:28 p.m.

The minivan was traveling westbound on 151st and was making a U-turn at England to go back eastbound, investigators said.

As the minivan attempt to make its U-turn, a motorcycle traveling eastbound crashed into the side of the van.

Overland Park Police Department spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy said the motorcycle operator, Joshua Haines, 29, of Overland Park, was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The minivan driver stopped and remained at the scene as police investigated.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the department’s traffic unit at 913-327-6731.

No other details have been released.