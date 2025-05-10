Your Library: Hidden gem in Lenexa offers a book lover’s paradise

In 1952, a group of community members formed to advocate for a library system in Johnson County. They served as Johnson County Library’s first volunteers, creating libraries in area basements and local businesses. Today, the Friends of the Johnson County Library supports the Library through advocacy and book sales.

For many years, they operated bookstores in three Library branches and hosted big community book sales with proceeds benefiting the Library. Today, the Friends operate a sort-to-sell facility in Lenexa just off I-35 and 87th Street. Nearly 100 volunteers sort community donations and library weeds to sell locally and online.

The Friends recently expanded their operations in the Pine Ridge Business complex at 8281 Melrose Drive The new space was created with bookshelves from the former Lackman and Antioch branches. This expansion doubles the number of books they can sell to the community and expands hours of operation.

“We are excited to expand our reach and offer more opportunities for the community to discover us,” said executive director Shanta Dickerson. “This new space allows us to engage with an increased number of library lovers and make a greater impact through our community engagement and advocacy efforts.”

This hidden gem is filled with over 20,000 books, and new items are added every week. With prices starting at $.25 for children’s books, $1 for DVDs, and most books ranging from $2-$4, it is a book lover’s paradise. According to longtime volunteer and Friends member Karen Wulfkuhle, “I find all kinds of books that I didn’t know existed and can explore new genres. I buy lots of children’s books for kids in my neighborhood.”

The Book Nook hours are currently 10am-3pm Saturdays and Sundays with Thursday evening hours all summer long, from 5:30-7:30pm. To learn more about donating books or becoming a member, visit friendsofjcl.org.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom