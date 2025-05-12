JCCC Updates: Male nursing grads help meet Kansas’ growing healthcare needs

Helping a patient during a difficult time is the primary satisfaction of being a nurse, according to male nursing students interviewed for this story. There are also practical reasons for becoming a nurse – the potential for high wages, job security, and opportunities for career growth.

Kansas needs nurses

The state of Kansas needs nurses – and needs to have men interested in the profession to fill the gap. According to the “State of Nursing in Kansas” report from 2024, 29% of Kansas RNs and 23% of LPNs (licensed practical nurses) plan to retire within the next five years. It is projected that the state will need to fill more than 3,000 registered nurse positions by 2030. Right now, males comprise only 8% of RNs in Kansas, and 11.2% in the U.S.

According to the Kansas Hospital Association, “Certain health care roles continue to face significant workforce shortages, driven by Kansas’ aging population requiring additional health care services.”

The highest growth rate in health care job openings between now and 2032 is expected in:

nurse practitioners: 43.1% (nearly 1,400 jobs)

physician assistants: 27% (more than 240 jobs)

home health and personal care aides: 21.6% (nearly 5,900 jobs)

Registered nurses will see the second highest increase in volume of new jobs to be created with 1,594 new registered nurse jobs by 2032.

Growing number of male graduates

At Johnson County Community College (JCCC), there are 12 male registered nursing students graduating later this month. This number keeps growing – in 2024 there were three male graduates, eight in 2023, and six in 2022. Next Spring 2026, the nursing faculty expect there will be 14 male nursing graduates, too.

“During my clinicals, some patients have made comments about me being a male nurse,” said one student. “But I’ve never experienced anything that made me not want to pursue this career path.”

Nursing jobs and opportunities for growth

This specific group of male students completed clinicals at area hospitals, including AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, St. Luke’s Hospital, Menorah Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center, Overland Park Regional, and Children’s Mercy Hospital. All 12 of these men have secured post-grad jobs in nursing in different nursing specialties, including:

Emergency care

Progressive care

Intensive and pediatric intensive care

Post-surgical care

Short- and extended-stay units

One student shared that he is going into the “float pool,” meaning he will fill in where needed at the hospital, so he can “get his hands on everything.”

After earning an associate degree in registered nursing, there is a world of opportunities, according to these students. Many of the students entering into the specialties above will be able to switch over to a different unit or nursing specialty if they choose. There are also opportunities for upward growth and advanced degrees like a nurse practitioner, certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA), flight nurse, hospital management, and more.

Advice for those considering nursing

Almost unanimously, the male nursing students wish they had been introduced to nursing as a career option earlier. For men (or any student) interested in becoming a nurse, they recommend earing a CNA – certified nursing assistant – a prerequisite to JCCC’s programs and an opportunity to work with patients before committing to the program. The two-year Registered Nursing program at JCCC is fast-paced and a big commitment, they say.

Learn more

JCCC offers a variety of paths to start a career in nursing, plus seamless transfer agreements with colleges and universities across the United States for those who want to pursue further education. Learn more at jccc.edu/nursing.