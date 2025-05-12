Norma Jean Semkin Castellaneta

February 28, 1936 — May 8, 2025

Norma Jean Castellaneta (Semkin) age 89, of Mission, Kansas died May 8, 2025 peacefully in her home.

She was born February 28,1936 in Sedalia, MO. Norma spent her working career in the banking industry. She started her career at Sedalia Bank and Trust. When she moved to KC in 1972 she began working at Mission Bank and in 1979 began at Mid American Bank and Trust where she retired in 1991. She was the receptionist greeting everyone with her infectious kindness and warm smile.

Norma married Amos Semkin in 1958 until he passed in 1995. She married Fred Castellaneta in 1997 and was married to him until she passed away. They resided in Napervile, IL. for three years and in 2000 moved back to KC and lived there for 25 years.

Norma was a faithful church goer and rarely missed a Sunday. Her church and her faith meant everything to her. She was a regular attendant of Hillcrest Covenant Church the last 25 years of her life. She and Fred had a regular Bible study that they were part of for 20 years. Their support during moms illness was constant. She loved Jesus and the church she worshipped with all her heart and soul.

Fred and Norma enjoyed traveling and took 18 ocean cruises throughout their marriage. She was a talented seamstress and there was no task too big for her to conquer. Mom was especially passionate about tie quilts and made a total of 22 for friends and family.

Norma was the 4th of 8 children born to Forrest and Beatrice Kelley. The family moved often but resided in the Sedalia, MO. area during her childhood. Norma was the last surviving sibling in her family. She is survived by her children Shane Semkin (Tiffini) of Kansas City, MO; Sabrina Alexander (Chris) of Leawood, KS; her oldest son Michael Blackburn passed in 2017; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A wake will be at 11:00 am, Friday at Hillcrest Covenant Church 8801 Nall Ave. Prairie Village, KS. The celebration of life will be at 1:00 at the church. The interment will be at Johhson County Funeral Chapel at 3:00 11200 Metcalf Ave. Overland Park, KS. 66210.

If you wish to send flowers please send them the morning of the service to: 8801 Nall Ave. Prairie Village, KS. 66207

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.