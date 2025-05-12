The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating a crash that killed a Lee’s Summit, Missouri, woman over the weekend.

In a news release late Monday afternoon, police spokesperson Ofc. John Lacy said the crash happened at about 10:37 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and West 112th Street.

Lacy said that a vehicle was traveling southbound on Metcalf, approaching West 112th Street, when the driver crashed into the back of a stopped car.

According to recorded radio traffic from firefighters and paramedics, the stopped car suffered significant damage from the rear-end collision.

Firefighters and paramedics transported one passenger to an area hospital in critical condition.

“The front seat passenger of V2 [stopped car] was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries,” Lacy said in the release. “The passenger succumbed to her injuries and passed away.”

Police identified the passenger as Susan Pemberton, 67, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

According to recorded radio traffic, she was wearing a seat belt during the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Police continue investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information about it to contact the Traffic Unit at 913-327-6731.

No other details have been released.