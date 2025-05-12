February 26, 1989-May 4, 2025

We lost Robert Joseph Withrow, 36, on 4 May 2025 due to complications from brain tumor surgery. He was born 26 Feb 1989 in Overland Park.

Bob was an active kid with a zeal for life. As a boy scout, he loved competing in the Pinewood Derby. He took up baseball at a young age and played for almost 10 years. Together with all the neighborhood kids he was eager for games like flashlight tag, kick the can, and setting off fireworks in the yard on the 4th of July. During the October 2002 ice storm, he hosted his best friend for days. An extended and ultimate sleepover. They played video games, watched movies, and delighted in the loud and frequent cracks of ice. Throughout his youth he was also creative. Bob had a unique talent when crafting ceramics and making art.

After graduating from Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in 2007, Bob went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Kansas in 2011. Immediately after university he started as a Product/Process Engineer at Honeywell FM&T. His career spanned 12 years there. While he advanced next as an Engineering Project Lead and then as a Supply Chain Project Manager – he earned a Masters of Business Administration from KU.

Bob always said “Yes!” to social gatherings and to adventures. Simple things like catching up with family over dinner brought him joy. Or drinking beers with friends while attending a concert. He was an enthusiastic golfer and once had the thrill of attending the Masters Tournament in Augusta. He enjoyed many trips with buddies including ski trips, all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, and even the Orange Bowl in Miami. He looked forward to the Lake of the Ozarks and regular Lakes-giving celebrations in November. More recently he wouldn’t miss karaoke nights at the Paradise – enjoying drinks with friends and actually singing himself!

Anyone who knew Bob knew that he was a strong personality. He was built without a filter. He was not shy about telling you exactly what he thought about any topic. With his very strong opinion. And often very strong language – Bob was Bob! This was sometimes frustrating but more often endearing. We now cherish these memories of Bob holding nothing back. We will miss his high-fives of approval and his spontaneous, delirious laughter that couldn’t be contained.

Bob leaves behind four devoted parents Susan O’Bryan, Mark Withrow, Ken OBryan, and Tammy Bernhardt. Also older sister Ellen Withrow and younger step-sister Devin OBryan. He will always be cherished in our memories for his enthusiasm for fun, loyalty to loved ones, bracing honesty, and big heart. Bob’s “big heart” – and a few other vital organs – will live on for decades through his generous gift of donation.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.