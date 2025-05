The Shawnee Planning Commission has approved a new housing subdivision consisting mostly of duplexes on the southwestern side of the city.

On May 5, the planning commission voted 8-0 to approve the rezoning and preliminary development plan for Cedar Trace, a 5.6-acre development between Silverheel Street and Monticello Road.

Commissioners Kathy Peterson, Amit Bhakta and Kevin Fox were absent.

The planned subdivision contains 21 attached single-family dwelling units in 10 duplex buildings and one existing single-family home on a new public cul-de-sac connecting to 75th Street.

Dan Foster, of Schlagel & Associates, the project’s applicant, said the project is intended to provide housing for people in all stages of their lives.

“We feel that the Cedar Trace is going to provide homes for all people in all stages of life, from the empty nester to young professionals to couples,” Foster said at the meeting. “It’ll provide a home option to people seeking to put down roots in Shawnee or to transition out of their large home into a smaller home.”

Nancy Ruf is the property owner.

The development is built on land zoned for agriculture

The development will be built on unplatted land currently zoned for agricultural use. The plan would change zoning to a Planned Unit Development District, which is intended when differing residential types are located in one area.

The plan will keep the existing home currently on the property, a roughly 1,800-square-foot, ranch-style home that was built in 2003. The site will also incorporate open spaces with picnic and recreation areas.

The duplex buildings will include a mix of one and two-story structures. The one-story buildings will be approximately 1,900 square feet with three bedrooms and three baths. Each unit in the two-story buildings will be approximately 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths.

All units will have a full basements and two-car garage.

Area has been “slated for change”

While the development is planned for an area with agricultural zoning, its proximity to other subdivisions meant it was likely going to be developed, Foster said.

“This area has been slated for change,” he said.

When Ruf purchased the land, the previous owner told her it was meant to become a subdivision, Foster said.

“I understand that he told them that he placed that home in a manner on this site so that it could be developed into a future subdivision, which makes sense,” he said. “(The house), it’s really close to that east property line. It’s not sitting in the middle of the property like some of the other larger AG (agricultural) lots are. So the intent has always been that this would be developed into some type of residential subdivision.”

When comparing the development to recent projects, Foster said it has resemblance to the neighboring Willow Ridge Villas townhome project, which the Shawnee City Council approved in 2021.

“I will say that the lot sizes within this project are equal to or larger than the lot sizes that are in the Willow Ridge (subdivision) and … It’s also similar or larger than the Suttle Downs (subdivision) units, just to kind of give you an idea of the size of the unit if you are familiar with those two projects,” Foster said.

Similar to Willow Ridge, Cedar Trace will also have a 30-foot buffer along the perimeter of the property to allow for separation between single-family residential and mixed-residential neighborhoods, Foster added.

Developer estimates $400K price tag for units

The units in the duplexes will be for sale, Foster said.

“That doesn’t mean that somebody couldn’t buy a unit and then rent it. But our intent is we’re going to sell them all and and have them for sale,” he said.

The price per unit will likely be in the $400,000 range, Foster said.

“That’s somewhat market dependent, depending on where the economy goes here,” he said. “But the intent is that they’re going to be $400,000 a side or up to ($450,000) a side … which is a pretty good product.”

Like the other subdivisions around Cedar Trace, the development would have a homeowners association and is looking into also having maintenance on-hand.

“They (Willow Ridge) do have [an] HOA that I believe has mowing and snow removal and so, that would be something that we would definitely want to have as well,” Ruf said.

Developers, neighbors weigh in

Prior to the meeting, Foster said they hosted a meeting in which nine people from the nearby Willow Ridge and Suttle Downs subdivisions attended to answer questions about the project.

During the planning commission meeting earlier this month, one neighbor, Tiffany Hentges, said she wants the city to reject the project because it would change what she enjoys about the area.

“This proposal changes everything for me. It adds higher density duplexes not consistent with our street zoning or land use. There will no longer be a row of homes with a similar streetscape and harmony. The proposal is out of step with the established development pattern of the neighborhood,” she said.

Commissioners support the project’s approval

The project was “interesting,” said Commissioner Leo Nunnink.

“This is an interesting project, especially since the owner is living on the property, developing it on her own land,” he said.

Looking at the land use map (see the planning commission’s agenda packet, page 74), which showcases nearby neighborhoods, Nunnink said the proposed development fits the area.

“We can imagine a lot of developments that are shown here on this map, and I find this one to be the most appealing, if you will, of this type of a development,” he said. “It’s all about how the progression of the residents in the different neighborhoods exist with one another. I think this is as good as you’re going to get.”

Having seen surrounding neighborhoods change from grassland to residential housing, Commissioner Bill Holick empathized with those who didn’t want to see their area change.

“I moved here in 2003 as one of the first houses in my subdivision. I got to look out my back deck and it was beautiful. There was agriculture. There was a wooded area. It was nice. Within three years, there were houses all over the place,” he said.

While he understood the neighbors’ reluctance, Holick also noted that change was going to come the area.

“I also think for this area, I think it’s pretty obvious that this was going to be developed. Every neighborhood around (there) is developed. I think it’s a good project,” he said.

