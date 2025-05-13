February 11, 1932 — May 5, 2025

Prairie Village, Kansas

Ardyce Lorraine (Pearson) Fee passed away peacefully May 5th, 2025, with her family by her side in Prairie Village, Kansas. She leaves behind, Children: daughters, Suzanne (Fee/Nelson) Roberts, (Deryl) of Overland Park, Kansas; Carolyn (Fee) Fletcher, (Robert) of Leawood Kansas; and son, Michael Fee, (Jane) of Kansas City, Missouri. Grandchildren: Elizabeth Fee of Kansas City, Missouri; Rebecca (Fee) Berry-Tripp, (Court) of Rocky River, Ohio; Trevor Fletcher of Lenexa Kansas; Erin (Fletcher) Campbell, (Joshua) of Overland Park, Kansas; Blair Fletcher of Leawood, Kansas; Leigh Nelson, (Joe Link) of Denver Colorado; Britt Nelson of Kansas City, Missouri; Spencer Kerl MD, (Erin) of Kansas City, Missouri and Emily (Kerl) McFarland DVM, (Kenny DVM), of Lincoln, Nebraska. Great grandchildren: James Berry-Tripp and Logan Berry-Tripp of Rocky River, Ohio; Nell Kerl and Sawyer Kerl of Kansas City, Missouri and Josephine McFarland of Lincoln Nebraska.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Chester F. Fee MD, her parents, Adolph and Selma Pearson and daughter, Janet (Fee) Kerl.

Ardyce Lorraine (Pearson) Fee was born February 11th, 1932, Kansas City, Missouri. She graduated from Paseo High School, Kansas City, Missouri in 1949. She attended Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas and the University of Kansas nursing school, graduating in 1954 with a BSN. Also, in1954, Ardyce met a medical student (Chester Fee), at a friend’s, (Ken and Barbara Davidson’s) wedding and later married him in 1955. They had four children together. During her children’s early years Ardyce was a homemaker. She volunteered in numerous school related activities including room mother, Girl Scout leader Cub Scout leader and PTA activities. As her children grew up, she would work as both a public health nurse and a school nurse. She was very proud of her nursing career. Later, she enjoyed working as a Realtor for Paul Hamilton. Ardyce was active in promoting children’s issues and would advocate for both school and church issues promoting children’s education. She also was an early advocate of regular mammograms for women.

She had other volunteer interests including Metropolitan Lutheran Ministries, Trinity Lutheran Hospital Auxiliary and PEO to name a few. In addition, she had various hobbies including cooking for large groups, needlepoint, tennis, church investment club, book club and bible study.

Ardyce was the matriarch of the family and delighted in entertaining. She loved hosting large groups and always provided an amazing Swedish Smorgasbord for Christmas Eve. There was an abundance of culinary treats, and she made sure everyone had plenty of delicious food. She loved creating intricate needlepointed Christmas stockings for the family. Her generous and spunky spirit will be missed.

