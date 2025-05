A skincare-focused company has officially expanded its Johnson County footprint.

Glo Tanning recently unveiled a new space in southern Overland Park, which serves as its second in the city.

Glo opened at 15895 Metcalf Ave.

The tanning salon and spa took over a space in a new multi-tenant retail building just off 159th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

There, Glo neighbors the 159th Metcalf Liquor “N” Cigars store, which also recently opened.

Glo is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This marks the second Glo in Johnson County

Glo has one other Overland Park location at 11814 Quivira Road.

Glo is primarily known for its “tech-infused” tanning services, which come in various forms, tanning booths, sunbeds and and spray tanning.

The spa also offers other skincare-focused spa services like red light therapy and water massages, as well as retail products like body butter and tanning lotion.

Glo is also getting a new neighbor soon

Next door to the new Glo space, bakery and café Paris Baguette is preparing to open a new southern Overland Park location.

The global chain, based in South Korea, is known primarily for sweets, sandwiches and coffee drinks.

Another Paris Baguette location further north is opening soon, near the Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Want more local business news? Former IHOP near Overland Park’s Stanley Square could become a car wash