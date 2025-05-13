JoCo Homebuying: The 5-minute rule that could save you big on home insurance

by Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

When was the last time you thought about your home insurance?

(If your answer is “when I bought my house and then never again,” congratulations — you’re perfectly normal.)

But here’s a little secret that most homeowners don’t know: spending just five minutes once a year could save you hundreds of dollars — and maybe even thousands over time.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Set a 5-minute reminder once a year

Seriously. Put it on your calendar. Call it “The Great Insurance Check-In” or “Operation: Save My Wallet.”

Step 2: Call Your insurance agent



Not email. Not text. Call. And ask these magic words:

“Am I still getting all the discounts I qualify for?”

Insurance companies are constantly updating their offerings, and discounts don’t always apply automatically. (Did you put on a new roof? Add a security system? Bundle your policies?)

Step 3: Ask for a quick coverage review



You might find you’re over-insured on things you don’t need anymore — or under-insured where it counts. Either way, a short review keeps you protected and proactive.

Step 4: Get a second quote (optional but powerful)



If you want to go the extra mile, it never hurts to get a second opinion from another provider. Loyalty is admirable — but not always rewarded when it comes to insurance.

The bottom line:

Insurance companies quietly hope we’re too busy to double-check our policies.

But five minutes could mean hundreds of dollars back in your pocket — money you could put toward vacations, savings, or, let’s be honest, more trips to Target.

And if you want a few great local insurance referrals, the team at Fountain Mortgage has your back.