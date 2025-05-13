Jean Romitti

June 18, 1933 — May 5, 2025

Shawnee

Jean A. Romitti, our respected mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away on May 5th, 2025 following a brief illness. She spent the first ninety years of her life in Niagara, Wisconsin, and her final year in the Kansas City area.

Jean was recognized by various titles: mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend, neighbor, legal secretary, real estate broker, and appraiser. Jean is survived by two daughters, Peggy Hardt (Wausau, WI) and Pam Enderby (Shawnee, Kansas), 2 sisters, Carol Skowronski and Joyce Weinfurter, 1 brother, Roger Cretton, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Jean loved the outdoors. She especially enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. In her final years, Jean cherished staying in touch with loved ones and creating lasting memories with her family. Jean’s kindness inspired many to make a positive difference in the world.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, June 9th, at 1:00 pm at Evangelical Covenant Church, 120 O Dill Dr, Norway, MI 49870. A brief graveside service will follow at Quinnesec Cemetery (block one, lot 26).

Flowers may be sent to the Evangelical Covenant Church. In lieu of flowers, you may kindly send donations to Alzheimer’s Association.

