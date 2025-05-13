Mary “Marnie” McMillen, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2025. Born on January 27, 1945, in Ottawa, Illinois, Marnie lived a life filled with love, kindness, and devotion to her family and friends.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Fort Hays State University, where she was a proud member of the Delta Zeta sorority. She later earned a master’s degree from Wichita State University, a testament to her lifelong dedication to learning and growth.

Marnie spent her career shaping young minds as a devoted fourth grade teacher, first at Jefferson Elementary School in Great Bend, Kansas and later at Prairie Star Elementary in Leawood, Kansas, instilling a love of learning in countless students. Outside the classroom, she had an adventurous spirit – she set a personal goal to dine at every restaurant in Kansas City and loved traveling with her family to explore new places. She found happiness in attending plays and musicals with her dear friends and delighted in watching the Chiefs and cheering on her favorite player, Patrick Mahomes. She had a keen mind and a love for words, which made Scrabble one of her favorite pastimes. She loved a great bargain and when Black Friday was in its heyday you may have found her first in line at the shopping mall.

Marnie enjoyed pickleball, reading, sewing, and crafting, always pouring her creativity and care into each project, leaving behind heartfelt works that reflected her warmth and passion. She had a competitive spirit, especially when it came to double solitaire, relishing every chance to outmatch her daughter in a friendly battle. She also greatly appreciated her son’s handyman and landscaping talents, admiring his ability to bring beauty and function to any space.

Above all, Marnie’s greatest joy was her family. She was a proud and loving mother to her daughter, Kelli (Kevin) Kaufman, and to her son Jeff (Ann) McMillen, both of Overland Park, Kansas. Her unwavering love extended to her six grandchildren – Libby, Maddie, Kate, Drew, Peyton, and Paige – whose sports, activities, and milestones she rarely missed. Her granddogs, Cooper and Nelson, also held a special place in her heart.

She also leaves behind three cherished brothers: Richard (Carolyn) Hansen of Henderson, Nevada; Jim (Linda) Hansen of Hiram, Georgia; and Robert (Connie) Hansen of Topeka, Kansas. Marnie was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Elizabeth (Libby) Hansen, and her loving husband, Doug McMillen.

Marnie’s life was a beautiful tapestry of love, laughter, and cherished memories. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten, as her warmth and spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

We will celebrate Marnie’s life on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 10:00AM at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Rolling Hills Memorial Fund.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.