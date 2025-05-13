October 27th, 1962 – May 8th, 2025

Suzanne Marie Kirchhoff, affectionately known as Sue, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2025, in Leawood, Kansas, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 62 years old.

Born on October 27, 1962, in Cook County, Illinois, Sue was a bright light to all who knew her. She excelled academically, earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas and later a master’s degree from the University of Maryland. Her educational achievements laid the foundation for a distinguished professional career.

Sue dedicated her talents to serving as an Operations Research Analyst at the U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command before she retired in 2020. Prior to the U.S. Military, she worked as a Program/Policy Analyst in the Office of Advanced Concepts and Technology for NASA and had the opportunity to witness a Space Launch in the central control center. A memory she was very proud of. Prior to her distinguished career as a civil servant in the military, she worked in the mortgage and loan industry.

Sue’s friends and family were important to her. She is survived by her loving parents, Richard and Carol Kirchhoff; her brother, Tom Kirchhoff, and his wife Debbie; her sister, Karen Kirchhoff, and her husband Peter Dow. She also leaves behind a niece, Katie Paul, and her husband Ethan, a nephew, Kevin Kirchhoff, and two step-nieces, Brynna and Peyton Dow. Her beloved dog, Coconut, brought her much joy and companionship.

Sue will be remembered fondly by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who were fortunate enough to share in her life.

Her strength, intelligence, and compassion will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Memorialdonations may be made to Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Rd., Kansas City, MO. 64137

