William Lee Ramsey

September 3, 1948 — May 7, 2025

Roeland Park

Bill was born on September 3, 1948, in Detroit, Michigan, to his loving mother Elizabeth. With a strong work ethic and a passion for craftsmanship, Bill dedicated much of his life to the construction industry, working as both a skilled carpenter and a respected construction foreman, having completed 54 years as a union carpenter. He proudly served 3 years in the United States Army where he received his carpentry training.

Beyond his professional life, Bill found joy in the simple pleasures. He was an avid woodworker and craftsman, finding solace and satisfaction in creating beautiful pieces with his hands. His love for nature and attention to detail was evident in his well-tended lawn and garden, where he spent countless hours nurturing life. Bill was also a voracious reader and enjoyed immersing himself in the world of music and movies.

Bill was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Elizabeth, his sister Sylvia, and his brothers Greg and Mac. He leaves behind a devoted family to cherish his memory: his loving wife Nancy; his daughters, Sara and Samantha; his sons-in-law, Brad and Brian; his sister, Becky; and his brothers, Roger, Rod, Danny, and Bryan. His legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren, Chandler (Cody), Annabelle, Eleanor, and Sebastian.

A service will be held in Bill’s honor on Monday, May 19, at 6 PM at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas. Visitation will be held from 6-7 PM and memorial service from 7-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the University of Kansas Health System, reflecting Bill’s appreciation for the compassionate care he received.

Bill Ramsey will be remembered for his dedication to his craft, his love for family and friends, his lifelong love of music, and his enduring wit and sense of humor. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he forever find peace in the sunsets of Anna Maria Island, a place he held dear.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.