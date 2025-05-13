A developer plans to build 180 new duplex units on an undeveloped 36-acre property near 175th Street and Pflumm Road.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the rezoning and preliminary development plan request tied to the Wolf Creek Plaza duplexes project near the southwestern edge of the city limits.

The rezoning, proposed by Investcorp Development LLC, seeks to change the property’s designation from a lower-density residential zoning to the city’s Planned Cluster Housing District (RP-4) zoning.

“I like the duplex homes here,” Commissioner Ned Reitzes said. “It adds a housing element in this area of that community that we really need.”

Wolf Creek Plaza proposes 180 units

The current plan for the property southwest of 177th Street and Pflumm Road features 180 dwelling units in 90 duplexes.

The development would also feature a barbecue area, a playground, a dog park and sports courts.

Additionally, the development includes adding an internal trail system on an undevelopable portion of the property tied up with an existing gas pipeline easement.

Commissioners say “this is a better plan”

Last month, the planning commission heard the rezoning application for the duplexes planned around 177th Street and Pflumm Road. However, they voted unanimously to continue the item to work out some lingering concerns about traffic flow from the site.

In addition to concerns about traffic, some neighbors raised their worries about stormwater management with the development plan. City staff say those concerns have been addressed as well by adding stilling basins, which would slow the water moving through the area.

In the end, before the May meeting, the developer amended some site details with traffic in mind, but the solution the planning commission had sought — building out more of 177th Street — wasn’t achievable. That’s because it would have required cooperation from a neighboring property owner who was uninterested.

So, the developer has agreed to put funds into an escrow account for the future construction of 177th Street if the neighboring property owner is amenable in the future or something else changes.

Additionally, the developer removed two duplex buildings to make room for another road connection at the western edge of the property. That change resulted in four fewer units than initially proposed in April.

In the end, commissioners were content with the changes the applicant made to the site plan, deciding they were sufficient to move forward.

“I know it’s always difficult when we have to send something back, but I think this is a better plan than what we saw,” said Commissioner Rob Krewson.

Past housing plans at Wolf Creek Plaza have fallen through

Prior to the current plan for the property near 177th and Pflumm, the property has long been identified for residential development, albeit with varying densities over the years.

The first plan, which was part of a wider Wolf Creek Plaza development proposal, set the property aside for higher-density residential uses.

Then, in 2021, the city approved a rezoning to the current lower-density residential uses allowed under Overland Park’s Planned Small-Lot Single-Family Residential District (RP-IA) designation. At the time, the project featuring roughly 130 single-family homes was meant to be part of the existing Homes at Wolf Creek neighborhood.

Still, the residential element never materialized, and an associated retail plan was later amended. The retail portion is still in the works; the city has given final site approvals in recent months.

Next steps for Wolf Creek Plaza duplexes

The Wolf Creek Plaza duplexes rezoning application from Investcorp Development LLC, goes to the Overland Park City Council for consideration next.

It is tentatively scheduled for the June 2 city council meeting.

Later, the planning commission will need to review a final development plan for the project before it can be built.

City staff suggested they’d like to see some changes to the design and building placement for the Wolf Creek Plaza duplexes at that stage.

