April 24, 1931 – May 10, 2025

Bonnie Lee Yowell, 94, of Fairway, Kansas, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2025, at SeniorCareHomes, where she had resided for the past five years.

Born on April 24, 1931, in Norborne, Missouri, Bonnie was the daughter of Olga and Albert Shildmeyer and the sister of Wendall Shildmeyer. She graduated from Chillicothe Business College and proudly considered herself a businesswoman throughout her life.

On August 2, 1958, Bonnie married David Yowell, the love of her life. She began her career at U.S. Steel and worked there until 1967 when she embraced her most cherished role as a mother following the birth of her son, Jeff. Bonnie was a devoted stay-at-home mom who found joy in staying connected with her neighborhood, building lasting friendships and always keeping family close.

Bonnie’s entrepreneurial spirit continued through part-time retail work from 1986 to 2001. She brought warmth and kindness to customers at several local shops, including a children’s clothing store and a petite women’s boutique. She concluded her retail career at Noel’s Fine Gifts, where she became known for her skill in crafting beautifully intricate bows.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Jeff Yowell; daughter-in-law, Mindy Yowell; and beloved granddaughter, Jordan Yowell.

The family extends heartfelt appreciation to the team at SeniorCareHomes for their compassionate care. Bonnie was their second-longest resident at the time of her passing, and the love and attention she received there will always be remembered.

A private service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice in Bonnie’s memory.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.