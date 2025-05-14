Craig Andrew Huskey, 38, of Overland Park, Kan., died May 10, 2025 at home after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis. He was born July 5, 1986 in Kansas City, Mo.

Craig grew up in Overland Park but spent a lot of time in Clarence, Mo., on his maternal grandparents’ farm, a special place he loved. He graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in 2005. In 2012, he earned a degree in automotive technology from Pittsburg State University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. A brilliant old soul, Craig’s first words were complete sentences, which soon led to not only a mastery of colorful language but the uncanny ability as a toddler to use it at just the right moment. He was a great observer of people, and at an early age learned the fine art of pushing buttons. His first misdemeanor at age 2 was calling 911 after a spanking and relishing in his mother’s surprise when the police came to the door. His deadpan zingers (usually way over the heads of his victims) came from a gifted mind and wicked sense of humor.

Craig thoroughly enjoyed his passions for motorcycles, muscle and sports cars, historic military firearms, air shows and eating out, especially spicy food, the hotter the better. Many a collector and seller found him a shrewd negotiator who enjoyed haggling. He loved finding a good deal even if it meant buying an entire pallet of his favorite candy.

He loved bingeing his favorite TV series and movies with his Mom and spending time watching football with his brother. Fishing trips to Minnesota with his Dad, brother and Davitt family were some of his best memories. Family and friends were his joy. His wide circle of friends shared his dark humor, kept things real and watched out for him, including breaking him out of a small-town emergency room when they didn’t think he was getting the care he needed.

Craig’s quiet ferocity made him a favorite of the staff at Children’s Mercy and the CF floor at the University of Kansas Hospital. No matter what he endured over 38 years, he never complained and was always polite and grateful to the doctors and nurses.

Craig is survived by his parents Lisa and Bill Werth and Randy and Becky Huskey of Overland Park, Kan.; his brother Adam Huskey and wife Amanda, Olathe, Kan.; uncles Jim Gingrich and wife Nancy, Macon, Mo.; Michael Gingrich and partner James Clark, Atlanta, Ga.; and Steve Huskey and wife Carol, Leawood, Kan. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Denver and Mary Lee Gingrich, Elizabeth A. Huskey and Howard S. Huskey.

The funeral will be held at 11 am Saturday May 24, 2025 at the Clarence Christian Church, 412 Old Highway 36, Clarence, Mo., with visitation starting at 10 am. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Clarence.

A celebration of Craig’s life will also be held from 2 to 5 pm on Tuesday May 27, 2025 at Ironhorse Golf Club in Leawood, Kan.

Memorials may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814