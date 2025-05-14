Explore Your JCPRD: It’s not too late to sign up for JCPRD summer camps

By David Markham

Registrations for JCPRD’s 2025 summer camps have been especially strong this year, but there is still space available in a number of programs.

Camp programmers recently suggested best bets for vacancies, which you’ll find below. Most of the camps can be found in our printed and online 2025 Summer Camp Guide, and all of them can be found online at JCPRD.com. Just because the camp your child is interested in isn’t listed here doesn’t mean there’s no space available, so be sure to check. But act quickly for your best choice of programs!

Enrichment & Special Interest Camps

Fine & Performing Arts Camps

Heritage & History

Just for Fun

Nature & Science Camps

Sports

This list is not comprehensive, so even if you don’t see the camp you’re interested in here, be sure to check the website or call registration at 913-831-3359, as there are small numbers of openings in many other JCPRD camps as well.

Registrations for 2025 camps, which are taken on a first-come, first-served basis, began in late January following the publication of JCPRD’s annual camp guide. Additional summer camps, consisting largely of sport camps, are listed in the May through August program listings that went online on March 17. This year’s camps include more than 95 programs aimed at ages three through 18. Camps range from partial-day programs serving a variety of interests, to full-day programs with supervision from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Most full-day camps offer weekly sessions from June 2 through Aug. 4, while other camps begin throughout the summer.

Financial assistance is available for some camps on a limited basis for qualifying families. For grant information and application materials, call 913-826-3014.