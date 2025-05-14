Sponsored Content A message from Johnson County Park and Recreation District May 14, 2025 Sponsored posts Explore Your JCPRD: It’s not too late to sign up for JCPRD summer camps Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL There’s now less than three weeks until JCPRD summer camps begin, but there are still spots available in some camps. By David Markham Registrations for JCPRD’s 2025 summer camps have been especially strong this year, but there is still space available in a number of programs. Camp programmers recently suggested best bets for vacancies, which you’ll find below. Most of the camps can be found in our printed and online 2025 Summer Camp Guide, and all of them can be found online at JCPRD.com. Just because the camp your child is interested in isn’t listed here doesn’t mean there’s no space available, so be sure to check. But act quickly for your best choice of programs! Enrichment & Special Interest Camps Language: Spanish Camp(s) (Ages 7-12), begin June 30 and Aug. 4, Mill Creek Activity Center Checkmate Challenge Chess Camp(s) (Ages 5-16), begin June 30 and July 28, Mill Creek Activity Center Challenge Island: Island Doll Wavemaker (Ages 6-11), begins June 9, Roeland Park Community Center The Knight School Chess Camp (Ages 6-12), begin July 7, 14, and 21, Roeland Park Community Center Play Well: Machine Mayhem Using LEGO® Materials (Ages 7-12), begins May 27, New Century Fieldhouse Challenge Island: Slimetopia 4 (Ages 6-11), begins June 2, New Century Fieldhouse Fine & Performing Arts Camps Art: Maker Labs – Beetlejuice Jr. Props & Puppets (Ages 12-17), begins July 21, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Music: Broadway Workshop – Mount Olympus Melodies (Ages 8-12), begins May 27, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Theatre: Shakespeare Explorations – All About Comedies (Ages 8-12), begins June 23, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Music: Broadway Workshop – Stages of Time (Ages 8-12), begins June 2, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center TIP Mainstage: Intermediate Costume Design (Ages 12-18), begins June 16, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center TIP Mainstage: Intermediate Scenic Design (Ages 12-18), begins June 23, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center TIP Mainstage: Wizard of Oz Tech Crew (Ages 12-17), begins Aug. 4, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center Heritage & History Museum: Museum Explorers Camp – Made in JoCo (Ages 9-12), begins July 28, Johnson County Museum Museum: Museum Explorers Camp – Time Travelers (Ages 7-12), begins June 23 Just for Fun Just for Fun Young Explorers 25 (Ages 3-5), begins June 2, Roeland Park Community Center Just for Fun Young Explorers 25 (Ages 3-5), begins June 2, Antioch Park Just for Fun Young Explorers 25 (Ages 3-5), begins June 2, 9, 16, 23 and July 7, 14, 21, and 28, Craig Crossing Park Nature & Science Camps Nature & Science: Outdoor Discovery Camp (Ages 8-12), begins May 27, June 16, and 30, and July 14, Shawnee Mission Park Nature & Science: Amazing Adventures Camp (Ages 9-13), begins June 2, 9, and 23, and July 7, 14, and 28, TimberRidge Adventure Center Nature & Science: Mini Adventure Climbing & Survival Camp (Ages 9-13), begins May 27, June 16 and 30, and July 21, TimberRidge Adventure Center Sports Sports: Cheerleading Camp(s) (Ages 7-12), begin June 9 and July 21, Mill Creek Activity Center Biking: Pedal Kids USA Bike Camp (Ages 5-11), begins July 7, Heritage Park Biking: Pedal Kids USA Bike Camp (Ages 5-11), begins July 21, Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park Sports: TRI913 Youth Triathlon Team Camp (Ages 11-14), begins July 21, Shawnee Mission Park Multi-Sport: Amazing Athletes Camp (Ages 6-8), begins June 9, R Park Multi-Sport: Amazing Athletes Camp(s) (Ages 6-8) begins June 2 and July 28, New Century Fieldhouse Soccer: June Summer Break Camp(s) (Grades K-1 & 2-4), begins June 10, Mid-America West Sports Complex Soccer: July Summer Break Camp(s) (Grades K-1 & 2-4), begins July 22, Mid-America West Sports Complex Volleyball: Summer Camp (Grades 3-8), begins June 10, New Century Fieldhouse Soccer: JOCO Soccer Summer Camp (Ages 4-6), begins June 10, New Century Fieldhouse Soccer: JOCO Soccer Summer Camp (Ages 6-10), begins June 10, New Century Fieldhouse This list is not comprehensive, so even if you don’t see the camp you’re interested in here, be sure to check the website or call registration at 913-831-3359, as there are small numbers of openings in many other JCPRD camps as well. Registrations for 2025 camps, which are taken on a first-come, first-served basis, began in late January following the publication of JCPRD's annual camp guide. Additional summer camps, consisting largely of sport camps, are listed in the May through August program listings that went online on March 17. This year's camps include more than 95 programs aimed at ages three through 18. Camps range from partial-day programs serving a variety of interests, to full-day programs with supervision from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Most full-day camps offer weekly sessions from June 2 through Aug. 4, while other camps begin throughout the summer. Financial assistance is available for some camps on a limited basis for qualifying families. For grant information and application materials, call 913-826-3014.