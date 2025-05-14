Gertrude “Trudy” A. Larson

May 18, 1933 — May 12, 2025

Gertrude Larson, affectionately known as Trudy, passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 12, 2025, in Mission, Kansas, just six days shy of her 92nd birthday. Born on May 18, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri, Trudy lived a long and fulfilling life, leaving behind a rich tapestry of family and friends who will cherish her memory.

Trudy was preceded in death by her beloved spouses, Richard Baldwin and Paul Larson, as well as her dear daughter, Sandy Braatz. Her legacy continues through her surviving daughter, Christie Crump, and son-in-law Michael.

She was the proud grandmother to five grandchildren: Lauren Woodworth and her husband Shad, Jessica Fowler, James Crump and his wife Nicole, Jennifer Stover and her husband Russell, and Christina VanBooven and her husband Michael. Trudy also leaves behind seven cherished great-grandchildren: Jon Woodworth, Marcie Fowler, Michael Fowler, Mira Crump, Ben Crump, Alex Stover, and Annie Stover.

The family kindly requests no flowers. Donations in Trudy's memory may be made to the ASPCA, reflecting her lifelong love for animals.

Trudy’s warmth, kindness, and devotion to her family will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.