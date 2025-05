The city of Olathe is kicking off the summer with a new program to draw in families and visitors looking for things to do.

The Olathe One Pass is a new addition to the city this year — allowing residents unlimited visits to the Olathe Community Center, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, the city’s pools and The Beach at Lake Olathe.

The pass is active from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It costs:

$260 for families of up to five members. For families larger than five, there is a $15 charge per additional family member

$165 for an individual pass

Cody Kennedy, chief communications and marketing officer for Olathe, said the city circulated the idea for about half a year in “trying to offer a best of look at Olathe.”

“Whether it’s a family that’s looking for items to do this summer, whether it’s a college student coming back, wanting to utilize the Olathe Community Center, the pool and revisit Mahaffie — just trying to reach out to maybe an untapped market of folks to discover some recreational and educational opportunities in Olathe,” he said.

Previously, residents would have to pay for separate memberships with each facility — one for the community center, one for pool access and one for Mahaffie. Those memberships will still be offered, but residents now have the Olathe One Pass option.

“The Beach at Lake Olathe has expanded ever since 2020, 2021 when people really got re-engaged into that whole area,” Kennedy said. “There’s a lot more things to do and a lot greater value that you can visit Olathe and have a staycation or whether you’ve got family visiting — it’s really an economical opportunity to explore some of those avenues.”

For Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, the Olathe One Pass will help offer unique experiences, said Alexis Radil, events coordinator at Mahaffie.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

“We are very excited for this to come to fruition,” Radil said. “Since the community center opened 10 years ago, we’ve been wanting to do something like this. Not many places allow you to take a stagecoach ride in the morning and then go to a swimming pool in the afternoon.”

Each week at Mahaffie highlights a different 1860s theme, Radil said. Themes this summer include:

May 28-30: Fire

June 4-6: Alice in Wonderland

June 11-13: Construction

June 18, 20: Plants with purpose

June 25-27: Cows

July 2-3: Hanging out, 1860s style

July 9-11: Occupations

July 16-18: Olathe’s immigrants

July 23-25: Love

July 30-31: Water

“As the One Pass moves forward … the economic development with this, with people staying in Olathe and spending money, it gives people an opportunity to then be excited about when they have friends and family come into town,” Radil said. “As Olathe and the metro prepares for the World Cup in 2026 and commemorating 250 years of the Declaration of Independence, the one pass is going to be a lovely gateway into helping people bring that excitement to others as they visit Olathe in the future.”