An Overland Park man has pleaded guilty to two felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, for causing a head-on crash last year that killed a passenger in his vehicle.

On Monday in Johnson County District Court, Matthew Karabas pleaded guilty to DUI involuntary manslaughter and attempted aggravated battery for causing a fatal crash in 2024 that killed Eric M. Diaz, a Florida man visiting the area for work.

The plea was part of an agreement that amended the original charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, driving under the influence with aggravated battery and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

Judge Michael P. Joyce is the presiding judge.

The crash occurred on I-35

In the early morning hours of April 28, 2024, Deputy James Gdanski, of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, reported almost being struck by a Jeep driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 south of 199th Street, according to a criminal affidavit.

It was later confirmed that the vehicle was being driven by Karabas, with Diaz in the passenger seat.

In response, Gdanski activated the lights on his patrol vehicle and crossed the median to pursue the Jeep. To try and get the attention of Karabas, he used his spotlight and air horn, according to the affidavit.

At one point, Karabas stopped and pulled off the road into the median before accelerating again and driving on the road. He drove about a half-mile on the wrong way of the highway before hitting a semi tractor-trailer head on.

One person was killed and another injured

After the crash, Gdanski approached Karabas’ vehicle and discovered Diaz, who died in the crash, and Karabas unconscious with lacerations on his head and arms.

Samuel Garrido, the semi tractor-trailer driver, suffered knee pain from the crash.

When Gdanski spoke with Karabas at the scene of the crash, he said he had “the strong odor of consumed alcohol,” according to the affidavit.

When Karabas was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, nurses also reported that he appeared to be intoxicated.

Karabas is being sued by Diaz’s parents

In December 2024, Katherine and Eric R. Diaz, Eric M. Diaz’s parents, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Kansas, against Karabas.

In the lawsuit, they claim Karabas was acting with negligence and recklessness when he drove the Jeep while intoxicated.

“(Karabas) knew that fleeing law enforcement and participating in illegal conduct was putting others at risk of injury or death,” court documents stated. “(He) chose to ignore these risks and the probable consequences of his actions, causing a collision and the death of Eric M. Diaz.”

In the lawsuit, the Diaz family is asking for compensation for damages including loss of earnings, funeral expenses, mental anguish, suffering and bereavement. They are asking for $75,000, plus additional costs.

In an amended response filed in February, attorneys for Karabas denied claims the Diaz family made in their lawsuit, including that he was intoxicated, fled from law enforcement and was driving recklessly.

The civil lawsuit is ongoing.

Diaz family’s attorney “happy” with plea

Representing the Diaz family in the civil lawsuit, attorney Matthew Bretz of Bretz Injury Law said he was “happy” that Karabas pleaded guilty in the criminal case.

“So often, people try to avoid responsibility by pleading no contest or claiming that they’re not guilty when they obviously are,” he said to the Johnson County Post. “And so I do appreciate (him) taking responsibility, stepping up and (entering) the guilty plea.”

As a member of the national board of directors for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bretz said a person pleading guilty for causing a DUI death is rare.

“It’s rare that somebody takes responsibility for their actions and admits what they did and pleads guilty,” he said. “I really am thankful for that, but there’s still no excuse for driving impaired.”

Karabas’ attorneys did not return a request for comment from the Johnson County Post.

What’s next

Karabas is now set to be sentenced at 3:30 p.m. on July 31 in Johnson County District Court.