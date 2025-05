With one northeast Johnson County location already in the works, a Utah-based “dirty soda” chain is also heading south.

Construction has begun on a new Swig location in southern Overland Park. Meanwhile, Swig is opening a new shop off 91st and Metcalf as well as a new, highly anticipated Mission shop this summer.

Swig is coming to 135th and Quivira

The brand is bringing a new drive-thru soda shop to the northeast corner of 135th Street and Quivira Road.

There, Swig will operate near McDonald’s and Starbucks.

Jeremy Assmus, local franchisee of the Utah-based chain for all Kansas City area locations so far, estimated the new shop will open at the end of July.

Swig serves flavored “dirty” sodas

The brand is primarily known for its “dirty” sodas, or flavored sodas with various creams and syrups.

Some of the flavor combinations on its menu include the “spring fling” (Dr Pepper, vanilla, strawberry puree and coconut cream) and the “Big Al” (Diet Coke, coconut and lime).

In addition to its sodas, Swig also offers other drinks like “Revivers” (flavored energy drinks), “Refreshers” (flavored waters) and flavored hot chocolate.

More locations are coming to Johnson County

Further north, another new Swig location — technically Johnson County’s first — is currently scheduled to open in early June in Mission.

A third Johnson County location for Swig is in the works off 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, which is currently scheduled to open in August.

Across the state line, three Swig locations have already opened on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro area — in Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit, and Kansas City, Missouri.

