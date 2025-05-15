Delores Ann Fyock

April 27, 1933 — May 12, 2025

Overland Park

Born Delores Ann Davison, on April 27, 1933, to Charles Wesley and Bertha Viola (Davis) Davidson in Sedalia, Mo, the 6th and last living of 8 children. Delores spent her childhood in Sedalia growing up in the midst of the Depression and most of her favorite stories from those years involve memories of her family and the challenges of the times. She attended Smith Cotton High School before moving to Kansas City in 1951.

In Kansas City she was an office worker at American Hereford Association when she began corresponding with a young Marine stationed in Korea whose sister was a co-worker. Of course, ever the prim and proper one, she agreed only to return a letter should the young Marine write to her first. And thus began the love story that would change her life.

Delores married Robert L. Fyock (Bob) on May 8, 1954. She often told stories of their early days and the joy they found in their small Kansas City apartment on Broadway. A son, Robert L. Fyock II, was born in 1958 and the young family moved to Shawnee, Kansas. Later a daughter, Sheryl A. Fyock rounded out the family.

Delores and Bob were married for 56 years before his death in 2010. They were the best of friends and constant companions, finding happiness in their family and friends.

Delores spent her final years living independently at home in Merriam.

She is survived by her son Bobby Fyock (Stacy) of Shawnee, KS and daughter Sheryl Fyock (Donald Wilson) of Evanston, IL and grandchildren Andrew Gagelin, Bethany (Michael) Lee, Cecilia Fyock, Benjamin Wilson, Zoe Wilson and Owen Fyock Wilson, great granddaughter Alana Lee and numerous nieces and nephews who were precious to her.

Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Jude Children Hospital.

