Nancy Lou Howe

December 18, 1927 — May 10, 2025

Lenexa

Nancy L Howe, 97, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 10.

She was born on December 18, 1927, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Jack and Maude Howe.

In Nancy’s youth, she was a trick horse rider, performing astonishing acrobatic stunts on horseback. She toured across the Midwest performing at county fairs and at the American Royal.

Nancy was a 1945 graduate of Shawnee Mission High School. She attended Kansas State Teachers College in Pittsburg, KS, where she earned a degree in physical education. She was a member of Tri Sigma sorority.

Nancy taught in the Shawnee Mission School District. In 1962 Nancy was elected Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star Masonic Temple Nova Chapter 436.

She later moved to Seneca, Missouri and was the owner of an arts and craft store. Nancy was an accomplished artist and taught painting classes for many years. She was an active member of the Seneca Methodist Church.

Nancy had a lifelong love of animals. She fostered many dogs, providing loving homes for them all.

Nancy is survived by her loving nephew James (Kellye Crockett) Howe, niece Kathy Whalen, great niece Melissa Whalen, great nephew Jason Howe, and great-great nephew Cadden Beard

She was preceded in death by her parents Jack (Maude) Howe Sr. and her brother and sister-in law Jack (Elsie) Howe.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson County Memorial Gardens at 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Kansas

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Great Plains SPCA.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.