fbpx
Jay Senter
Jay Senter
Best of Johnson County

Best of Johnson County voting closes TODAY!

Share this story:

If you haven’t taken a minute to support your local favorites in this year’s Best of Johnson County, today’s the day to act!

Even with thousands and thousands of votes cast, just a few votes separate the leader from second place in dozens of categories. Make sure your local favorites don’t get left behind — vote now!

It’s quick and easy to vote, and anyone who casts 10 or more votes from the same valid email address will be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance at $500!

Cast your votes now!

About the author

Jay Senter
Jay Senter

Jay Senter is the founder and publisher of the Johnson County Post.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, where he worked as a reporter and editor at The Badger Herald.

He went on to receive a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Kansas. While he was in graduate school, he also worked as a reporter for the Lawrence Journal-World.

His reporting has appeared in the Kansas City Star, The Pitch and The New York Times, among other publications.

Senter was the recipient of the Johnson County Community College Headliner Award in 2023.

Previous article
Popular doughnut pop-up Slow Rise lands new Overland Park storefront
Next article
Overland Park latest JoCo city to explore drop-off composting for residents

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO