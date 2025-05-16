Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Educational Foundation Champion for Students Award winners

We are excited to announce Timber Creek Elementary, Courtney Cohan, Pleasant Ridge Middle, Allie Mason and Blue Valley North Tom Holland as the 2025 recipients of the Blue Valley Educational Foundation (BVEF) Champion for Students Award!

In the words of the late educator Rita Pearson, “Every child deserves a champion.” The BVEF award recognizes extraordinary staff members who demonstrate kindness and compassion, foster authentic connections and empower positive growth in students.

Cohan, a special education teacher for the Colts, has been in Blue Valley since 2020. Mason, an art teacher for the Bulldogs, has been with the district since 2013. Holland, an art teacher for the Mustangs, has been in Blue Valley since 1994.

The heartfelt support and energy during last week’s surprise announcements made the moments even more special. Congratulations to our three well-deserving honorees!