Obituaries May 16, 2025 Obituaries Local obituaries from May 9-15 Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Photo credit Shutterstock. The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days: Delores Ann Fyock Nancy Lou Howe Craig Andrew Huskey Bonnie Lee Yowell Steven Franklin Elliott Gertrude “Trudy” A. Larson Mary “Marnie” McMillen Ardyce Lorraine (Pearson) Fee Suzanne Marie Kirchhoff William Lee Ramsey Jean Romitti Robert Joseph Withrow Melvin Lee Baum David Daniel Nelsen Norma Jean Semkin Castellaneta Virginia M. Spear Judy Ann Bellamy Gilbert Ray Mueller About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleBlue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley Educational Foundation Champion for Students Award winnersNext articleSMSD News: Celebrating the Class of 2025 LATEST HEADLINES ‘Room for everyone’ — Olathe community theater marks 50 years on stage Overland Park latest JoCo city to explore drop-off composting for residents Best of Johnson County voting closes TODAY! Popular doughnut pop-up Slow Rise lands new Overland Park storefront Ex-Kansas gov Jeff Colyer latest Johnson Countian to jump into ’26 race