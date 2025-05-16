SMSD News: Celebrating the Class of 2025

The Shawnee Mission School District invites the community to join us in congratulating the Class of 2025!

Soon, nearly 2,000 students will be honored as graduates of Shawnee Mission School District high schools.

Links for live-streams of ceremonies for Shawnee Mission East, Shawnee Mission North, Shawnee Mission Northwest, Shawnee Mission South, Shawnee Mission West and Horizons high schools can be found by clicking here.

These Shawnee Mission School District seniors were ALL IN. The class includes 8 National Merit Finalists, as named by the National Merit Scholarship program. At least 74% of the class of 2025 have completed one or more Market Value Assets (MVA). This encompasses students who have completed at least one of the following: Completed a client connected project, earned the equivalent of nine or more college credits, earned an industry-recognized credential, completed an internship, or participated in an entrepreneurial experience.

They have earned recognition in the NASA HUNCH Program, National NJROTC competition, Seals of Biliteracy, individual state music honors and positions in select music ensembles, numerous Kansas State High School Activities Association championship titles, and more.

Shawnee Mission thanks everyone—educators, family members, friends, and community members –- who have supported these students along their educational journey.

Commencement week is truly a moment for all of us to celebrate as One Shawnee Mission!

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

