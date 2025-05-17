Olathe man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-435 in Lenexa

The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Olathe man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 435.

Lenexa Police were first called to the northbound lanes of I-435 under the 95th Street bridge at 1:36 a.m. for an unknown type of accident.

The driver of a pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene by Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics shortly before 2 a.m.

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers have since identified Brady Toole, 34, of Olathe, as the driver killed in the crash.

According to the Highway Patrol’s online crash log, Toole was driving a 2005 Ford pickup northbound on I-435 at about 1:30 a.m.

The log says the truck was in the right lane and crossed the exit lane for 95th Street before running off the right shoulder into a grass ditch.

Troopers said the truck crashed through a wooden post for a Kansas Department of Transportation sign, slid on the wet, muddy surface and struck the southernmost bridge pillar of the 95th Street bridge.

Troopers say Toole was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was inside the truck, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Following the crash, police from Lenexa and Overland Park, as well as crews from the Kansas Department of Transportation closed all westbound and northbound lanes of I-435 starting at I-35 as the highway patrol investigated the crash.

One lane reopened past the scene at about 4 a.m.

All lanes of I-435 reopened shortly before 5:30 a.m.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.