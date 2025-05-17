Mike Frizzell May 17, 2025 Emergency Response Olathe man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-435 in Lenexa Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL A Kansas Highway Patrol cruiser and a Lenexa Police vehicle near the crash scene near I-435 and 95th Street early Saturday, May 17. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says an Olathe man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 435. Lenexa Police were first called to the northbound lanes of I-435 under the 95th Street bridge at 1:36 a.m. for an unknown type of accident. The driver of a pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene by Lenexa firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics shortly before 2 a.m. Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers have since identified Brady Toole, 34, of Olathe, as the driver killed in the crash. According to the Highway Patrol’s online crash log, Toole was driving a 2005 Ford pickup northbound on I-435 at about 1:30 a.m. The log says the truck was in the right lane and crossed the exit lane for 95th Street before running off the right shoulder into a grass ditch. Troopers said the truck crashed through a wooden post for a Kansas Department of Transportation sign, slid on the wet, muddy surface and struck the southernmost bridge pillar of the 95th Street bridge. Troopers say Toole was not wearing a seat belt.Never miss a storyabout your communitySee for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. No one else was inside the truck, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Following the crash, police from Lenexa and Overland Park, as well as crews from the Kansas Department of Transportation closed all westbound and northbound lanes of I-435 starting at I-35 as the highway patrol investigated the crash. One lane reopened past the scene at about 4 a.m. All lanes of I-435 reopened shortly before 5:30 a.m. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleYour Library: Library system software update May 19-23 LATEST HEADLINES ‘Room for everyone’ — Olathe community theater marks 50 years on stage Overland Park latest JoCo city to explore drop-off composting for residents Popular doughnut pop-up Slow Rise lands new Overland Park storefront Ex-Kansas gov Jeff Colyer latest Johnson Countian to jump into ’26 race These 100+ Olathe high school seniors have committed to play sports in college