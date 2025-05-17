Your Library: Library system software update May 19-23

Johnson County Library is upgrading its library system software to bring you a more reliable, flexible and user-friendly experience across the board. This update to our backend will support new features, improve behind-the-scenes performance and enhance the display of special characters.

To make this switch, access to some services may be temporarily interrupted between May 19-23:

Some Library services will be completely unavailable during portions of the upgrade, including placing holds and receiving account notices;

Other services, such as account maintenance and access to some eResources, may be unavailable more intermittently;

Libby users may consider downloading titles prior to May 19 to minimize interruptions.

This important library system software helps the Library create and manage user accounts, allows users to connect to eResources and online services, such as placing holds and renewing materials, and provides analytics and status reports that helps us manage our resources most effectively. The upgrade brings a more resilient infrastructure, adapts more flexibly to product enhancements. It also positions the Library for improved support as well as product enhancements in the future.

During the maintenance period, patrons will not be able to place, cancel or suspend holds through the catalog, though they will be able to log into their accounts, renew materials and pay fees. Access to eResources and the Libby app will also be affected intermittently, so the Library encourages Libby users to download titles in advance to minimize disruption. Patrons will not receive any account notices during the downtime.

The Library would like to thank patrons for their patience while these critical behind-the-scenes improvements are being made and apologize for any inconvenience the outages may cause. Updates will be shared on jocolibrary.org and @jocolibrary on social media.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom