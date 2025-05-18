fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

Authorities say 1 person dead following boat accident at Lake Quivira

Share this story:

Shawnee firefighters search Lake Quivira on Saturday, May 17, after a boat accident. Photo courtesy Shawnee Fire Department via Facebook.

One person died following a reported boat accident at Lake Quivira early Saturday evening.

In a news release, Lake Quivira Mayor David McCullagh said the accident happened at about 5:50 p.m.

“The Lake Quivira Police Department, Shawnee Police Department, Shawnee Fire Department, and Johnson County Med-Act responded to a water rescue call in the 130 block of Lakeshore Drive South,” McCullagh said in the release. “A boat accident had occurred, and first responders began searching for the missing boat operator.”

Shawnee firefighters used boats and a drone to search for the missing person.

McCullagh said firefighters recovered the body of the missing person at 7:02 p.m.

“The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time,” McCullagh said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim.”

Lake Quivira is a city of approximately 400 homes, a 224-acre lake and a private country club. It sits just south of Holliday Drive and east of Renner Road, straddling the border of Johnson and Wyandotte counties. The 2020 census showed Lake Quivira has a population of 1,014.

Never miss a story
about your community
See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.
Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

The Shawnee Fire Department has provided all emergency response for Lake Quivira since January 2018, when Lake Quivira disbanded its volunteer fire department.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Previous article
Olathe man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-435 in Lenexa
Next article
PHOTOS: Crowds take advantage of perfect spring day at Merriam’s Turkey Creek Festival

LATEST HEADLINES

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO