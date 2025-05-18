One person died following a reported boat accident at Lake Quivira early Saturday evening.

In a news release, Lake Quivira Mayor David McCullagh said the accident happened at about 5:50 p.m.

“The Lake Quivira Police Department, Shawnee Police Department, Shawnee Fire Department, and Johnson County Med-Act responded to a water rescue call in the 130 block of Lakeshore Drive South,” McCullagh said in the release. “A boat accident had occurred, and first responders began searching for the missing boat operator.”

Shawnee firefighters used boats and a drone to search for the missing person.

McCullagh said firefighters recovered the body of the missing person at 7:02 p.m.

“The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time,” McCullagh said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim.”

Lake Quivira is a city of approximately 400 homes, a 224-acre lake and a private country club. It sits just south of Holliday Drive and east of Renner Road, straddling the border of Johnson and Wyandotte counties. The 2020 census showed Lake Quivira has a population of 1,014.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

The Shawnee Fire Department has provided all emergency response for Lake Quivira since January 2018, when Lake Quivira disbanded its volunteer fire department.