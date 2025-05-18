Mike Frizzell May 18, 2025 Emergency Response Authorities say 1 person dead following boat accident at Lake Quivira Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Shawnee firefighters search Lake Quivira on Saturday, May 17, after a boat accident. Photo courtesy Shawnee Fire Department via Facebook. One person died following a reported boat accident at Lake Quivira early Saturday evening. In a news release, Lake Quivira Mayor David McCullagh said the accident happened at about 5:50 p.m. “The Lake Quivira Police Department, Shawnee Police Department, Shawnee Fire Department, and Johnson County Med-Act responded to a water rescue call in the 130 block of Lakeshore Drive South,” McCullagh said in the release. “A boat accident had occurred, and first responders began searching for the missing boat operator.” Shawnee firefighters used boats and a drone to search for the missing person. McCullagh said firefighters recovered the body of the missing person at 7:02 p.m. “The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time,” McCullagh said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim.” Lake Quivira is a city of approximately 400 homes, a 224-acre lake and a private country club. It sits just south of Holliday Drive and east of Renner Road, straddling the border of Johnson and Wyandotte counties. The 2020 census showed Lake Quivira has a population of 1,014.Never miss a storyabout your communitySee for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday. The Shawnee Fire Department has provided all emergency response for Lake Quivira since January 2018, when Lake Quivira disbanded its volunteer fire department. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Previous articleOlathe man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-435 in LenexaNext articlePHOTOS: Crowds take advantage of perfect spring day at Merriam’s Turkey Creek Festival LATEST HEADLINES ‘Ready for the future’ — JoCo’s new drug treatment court celebrates first 2 graduates PHOTOS: Crowds take advantage of perfect spring day at Merriam’s Turkey Creek Festival Olathe man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-435 in Lenexa ‘Room for everyone’ — Olathe community theater marks 50 years on stage Overland Park latest JoCo city to explore drop-off composting for residents