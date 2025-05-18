PHOTOS: Crowds take advantage of perfect spring day at Merriam’s Turkey Creek Festival

The annual Turkey Creek Festival is a favorite attraction among Johnson County residents- especially those with young children.

During the festival, Antioch Park comes alive with live music, art and food vendors, and activities hosted by local organizations.

The festivities this Saturday ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., stretching through a sunny May afternoon.

After walking through a line of interactive fire trucks and police vehicles, attendees were greeted by an assortment of food trucks selling treats such as lemonade, fresh corn and Italian sausages.

Creek Chic Arts and Crafts Market, an area first added to the festival last year, branched off from the main path. There, local craft vendors sold a variety of clothing and handcrafted merchandise.

Fan favorite activities made a return this year. Children had the opportunity to learn about dinosaurs through a “Baby Dinosaur encounter,” and they also had a chance to play with bubbles at the “Bubbleologist Party.”

The annual pie-eating contest crowned three winners this year. In the ages 6-12 category, 9-year-old Benny took the competition home — though last year’s winner, Ryan Cummins, also made a return.

Benny said that he wasn’t looking for victory from the contest, he was just “glad there weren’t two pies”, which assuaged his fear of getting a stomachache.

In the ages 13+ category, Jason Huntington and Alex Warran tied for first place. Huntington won the contest last year, too.

“I came back for more,” he said.

Throughout the festival, three local bands graced the main stage. The Supermatics opened the event, followed by Barton Street Band and Saucy Jack closed out the day.

Here are more of the Post’s images from the day: