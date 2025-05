Philip Jiang is far from new to the business world.

For roughly the past decade, Jiang initially made his name as a restaurateur, owning and operating two Johnson County eateries.

He opened Japanese steakhouse and sushi spot Toro Hibachi Sushi & Asian in 2016 in Overland Park. A second venture, fast-casual concept Toro Poke — serving make-your-own poke bowls — opened at the Oak Park Mall a couple of years later.

This summer, Jiang is trying something a little different. His new liquor store, 87 Wine and Spirits, will open its doors in Lenexa in late May or early June.

87 Wine and Spirits is coming to 14950 W. 87th St.

The liquor store is moving into a space on the northeast corner of 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road, next to Jefferson’s and the Hen House grocery store.

Furniture store Tuesday Morning previously occupied that space until the Texas-based retailer filed for bankruptcy and closed all of its Johnson County stores in 2023.

Once it opens, 87 Wine and Spirits’ regular hours will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The store will offer a wide variety

Jiang said that 87 Wine and Spirits will offer a little bit of everything in terms of wine, beer and liquor.

The space will span roughly 8,500 square feet for inventory.

In addition to its retail component, 87 Wine and Spirits will also specialize in wholesale offerings for local restaurants.

Aside from the fact that the name nods to its location in Lenexa, Jiang said he chose the name “87 Wine and Spirits” because it had an easy ring to it that would stand out to customers and help distinguish it as a neighborhood spot.

“I wanted something that people could remember, because we are local,” he said.

The store aims to bring something new to Lenexa

Though Lenexa already has an array of options for liquor stores, Jiang and Rob Crable (who consults for the store) said 87 Wine and Spirits’ large space allows more room to expand its inventory, especially as the business model leans heavily into its wholesale operations.

“That way, (our reach) will be not just here in Lenexa, but pretty much anywhere in Kansas, to be honest,” Crable said. “And it’s a good opportunity to get a couple more jobs in the community.”

