After nearly two decades in Overland Park, a women-focused fitness studio has set its sights a bit further north.

This summer, locally-owned Fusion Fitness will pick up and move from downtown Overland Park to a new space in downtown Mission.

Pending renovations to the space, owner and founder Darby Brender said the new studio will likely open its doors in August.

Fusion Fitness is coming to downtown Mission

The new fitness studio will move into a space on the south side of the Mission Mart shopping center, just off Martway Street and Nall Avenue.

The space is on the upper level of the shopping center, above the Peanut.

Fusion Fitness offers classes every day of the week, generally from 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Mission studio will have new elements

The new space will be called Sweat Lab by Fusion Fitness — a new concept under the same brand, but focused on heated workouts.

When renovations wrap up, the space will have two treatment rooms with infrared saunas, as well as a lobby with retail and a coffee bar up front.

It will also have a 1,300-square-foot fitness studio with low-cortisol lighting and infrared ceiling tiles.

The classes at the studio will incorporate a “fusion” of different forms of exercise, from pilates and barre to cardio and plyometrics.

Never miss a story

about your community See for yourself why more than 50,000 Johnson Countians signed up for our newsletter.

Get our latest headlines delivered for FREE to your inbox each weekday.

“No classes are ever the same,” Brender said. “Every class is going to be unique and different from any class you’ve taken before.”

Fusion Fitness has been in JoCo for nearly 20 years

Fusion Fitness’ downtown Overland Park studio opened in 2008. A second studio followed three years later, which is at the Mission Farms shopping center in Leawood.

Brender said the idea for the Fusion Fitness concept was born out of a desire to build her own community through the types of workouts that she had found most effective in her own life.

A new mother at the time, exercise was something that she said helped her get through the transitional hurdles of postpartum life — as did connecting with other people.

“I wanted to create a space that would do the same for other women in the same situation,” she said.

Brender said the decision to bring Fusion Fitness to northeast Johnson County served, in part, as an opportunity to be more central to a lot of Fusion Fitness members who currently come from the area, as well as bringing something new to the market.

“There’s not really a lot of other fitness studios that do group fitness like we do it in this area,” she said. “We have been happy to be trailblazers in the group fitness market. We have a very strong community.”

Want more local business news? Glo, tanning and skincare company, now open in southern Overland Park