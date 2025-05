State and local authorities are still asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Overland Park woman who was last seen nearly a week ago.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for Jerry McConnell, 81, last week.

The KBI says McConnell was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 14, in Harrisonville, Missouri. She was believed to be driving to her residence in Overland Park that day.

She was driving a gray 2009 Honda Accord with Texas license plate RFP836, according to the KBI.

There is evidence McConnell was seen the next day, Thursday, May 17, in Severy, Kansas, a town with a population of roughly 200 people about 2 1/2 hours south of Overland Park.

The KBI’s Silver Alert describes McConnell as a “white female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair.”

Anyone who has information about McConnell’s whereabouts or thinks they see her is encouraged to call 911 immediately or call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.