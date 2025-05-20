Charles Winston Anderson, age 64, passed away on May 14, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas.

Chuck was born on September 22, 1960, in Kansas City, Missouri to Charles Albert Anderson and Sally Ann Jackson Anderson. He grew up in Mission, Kansas and was active in sports and Boy Scouts. He earned the honor of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in May, 1979.

He then pledged the Sigma Chi Fraternity at Kansas State University and majored in accounting. He graduated in 1983, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and then passed the CPA exam.

He worked at a CPA Firm in Wichita, Kansas and then worked at various companies in the Kansas City area. He then spent 18 years working for the University of Kansas Hospital and became a Senior Financial Director. Chuck married Kristi Jo Agnitsch in 1995, and they raised two children, Erik and Amy.

Chuck had many hobbies. He enjoyed boating at Table Rock Lake, water skiing, golfing, fishing, hunting and loved attending Chiefs games. He had a passion for barbecuing, competing in numerous BBQ contests. He loved barbecuing at Chiefs’ tailgates. He was always happy hanging out with his cat Betsy and his dogs, Bolt and Winnie. Chuck had many life-long friends from High School and College and will be missed by many.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kristi Jo Agnitsch Anderson of Gardner, Kansas and his two children, Erik William Anderson of Madison, Wisconsin and Amy Marie Anderson of Kansas City, Missouri. He is also survived by his sister Marilyn Anderson Miller (Dale) of Edwardsville, IL, his sister Nancy Anderson Hoffman (Rick) of Prairie Village, KS, and his brother Robert Anderson (Sue) of Essex Fells, NJ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Sally Anderson. The family would like to thank his caregivers at The Heritage of Overland Park for their excellent care during the past few years.

There will be a gathering of friends and family to celebrate Chuck’s life at a later date.

