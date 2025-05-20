Claude D. “Don” Rinck, Sr.

February 10, 1935 — May 13, 2025

Overland Park

Claude Donald Rinck Sr, 90, was born February 10, 1935, in Willow Creek MO to Ella (Gimple) and Isaac Rinck. He passed away on May 13, 2025 at KU Medical Center. He was a US Army veteran and served in the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife Betty Jean, sister Lola VanderKolk, two daughters, Annette Glover and Faith Hoff (Chris), one son Donnie, two step sons Jerry Huffman and Greg Huffman (Teresa), 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brothers Clifford and Robert, and sisters Alice, Mae and Jean and one great grandson (Mitchell)

Visitation

Monday, May 19, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Funeral Service

Monday, May 19, 2025

12:00 – 1:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Funeral Chapel

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.