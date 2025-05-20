Elyse Ohmes

January 14, 1953 — May 16, 2025

Elyse Theresa (Culp) Ohmes, aged 72, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2025, in Shawnee, Kansas.

Elyse was born on January 14, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri, to George and Viola Befort Culp, and grew up in Shawnee.

Elyse was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend who touched the lives of many with her kindness and compassion.

Elyse was the heart of family gatherings, always creating an atmosphere filled with love and joy. Her family was her world. Elyse leaves behind a loving family who will forever hold her in their hearts. She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years, Keith Ohmes; son, Andrew Ohmes (Diana); daughter, Brenna White (Ben); and grandchildren, Joshua, Georgia, Calvin, and John. Elyse is also survived by her sisters, Emily Looney (Dave) and Marlene Carrel (Bob), along with many nieces and nephews who adored her. Preceded in death by her father, George Culp; mother, Viola Befort Culp; brothers, Steven and George Culp and nephew, Matthew Culp.

Elyse graduated from Emporia State University in 1975 and enjoyed a successful career in Human Resources. Her dedication and commitment to her work were admired by colleagues and friends alike. Beyond her work, Elyse had a passion for cooking and loved watching cooking shows. She always had a great time traveling with her kids to all their baseball and softball tournaments while they were growing up. She was always their biggest fan.

To honor Elyse and celebrate her life, a visitation will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr. Shawnee, KS 66203, on Wednesday, May 21st, from 5 to 7pm, with a Rosary beginning at 5pm.

The funeral will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Thursday, May 22nd at 10:30am.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church

11311 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.