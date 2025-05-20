JoCo Homebuying: Why your first home might not be your forever home — and that’s okay

by Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

Buying your first home feels like joining a secret society.

There’s a ton of excitement, a few initiation rites (inspections, appraisals, signing your name 847 times), and a lot of stuff you only learn after you move in.

But what if you could get the cheat codes upfront?



Here are three things seasoned homeowners wish they had known from the start — and how you can get ahead of the game.

1. Life happens (in a good way)

You might buy your first house thinking two bedrooms is plenty… until you realize that two bedrooms plus two kids plus one very loud dog is a math problem that doesn’t work.

Maybe you love your cozy starter home, but your dream job comes calling three states away.

Or maybe you just… change. Your idea of a dream neighborhood at 25 might not be the same at 35 — and that’s growth, not a mistake.

2. Equity happens, too

Here’s the upside: Every monthly payment you make isn’t just rent disappearing into the void — it’s money you’re stacking into your own future. Even if you only stay for a few years, you’re likely building equity that can help you move up when you’re ready.

In fact, plenty of first-time buyers intentionally start smaller, knowing they’ll use that first home as a stepping stone to something even better later on. (This is called “adulting with strategy.” Congratulations.)

3. Give yourself permission to evolve

You don’t have to find the perfect home for every stage of your life all at once.

You just have to find the right home for this stage.

And when it’s time to take the next step — whether that’s upsizing, downsizing, or relocating — your future self will high-five you for getting in the game when you did.

At Fountain Mortgage, we’re here for every step of the journey — from first keys to forever (and all the great homes in between).